EQS-News: TIN INN Holding AG Enters into Framework Agreements for up to 20 Hotel Locations with Institutional Investor

EQS-News: TIN INN Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract

TIN INN Holding AG Enters into Framework Agreements for up to 20 Hotel Locations with Institutional Investor



28.04.2026 / 12:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wassenberg, 28 April 2026 – TIN INN Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A40ZTT8) has entered into binding framework agreements with an institutional investor from the German-Dutch region for the development, construction and operation of up to 20 hotel locations.

The agreements include in particular:

the turnkey construction of hotel properties by companies of the TIN INN Group,

the subsequent operation of the locations by TIN INN GmbH under management agreements, and

a long-term collaboration in site development and project execution.

The hotel properties will be acquired by the investor and held on its own balance sheet. In this structure, TIN INN will act as general contractor and operator.

Based on current project calculations and subject to full implementation, the agreements represent a potential total construction revenue volume of approximately EUR 35–40 million. In addition, recurring revenues are expected from ongoing operations under the management agreements.

Implementation will take place in two investment phases and is subject, among other things, to the identification of suitable sites and the operational execution of the projects.

The conclusion of these agreements marks a significant strategic milestone for the Company. Following the establishment and operational validation of its business model on its own balance sheet, as well as the rollout of initial hotel locations, TIN INN is now entering the next phase of its scaling strategy, increasingly involving external real estate investors.

Nico Sauerland, CEO of TIN INN Holding AG, commented:

"With the signing of this agreement, we are reaching an important next step in the development of our business model. After successfully validating our concept on our own balance sheet and establishing initial locations, we are now, for the first time, partnering with an external real estate investor to scale our platform. We see this as a confirmation of our development to date and expect this approach to unlock further growth potential in the coming years."

The Management Board considers the agreement as confirmation of the Company’s operational development to date as well as its industrial production and operating platform. At the same time, the Company is in discussions with additional potential investors regarding comparable cooperation models.

Subject to planned implementation, the Management Board expects the agreements to contribute significantly to the utilization of production capacities in the years 2026 and 2027.

In light of the ongoing scaling of the business model, the Company remains in a phase of elevated investment and financing requirements. In parallel with the implementation of the project, the Management Board is therefore continuously evaluating additional measures to strengthen the capital base and to finance further growth.

An adjustment of the Company’s revenue and earnings guidance will be made once sufficient visibility on the progress of the individual projects has been achieved.