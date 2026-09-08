EQS-News: Tina Jürgens appointed new Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Bastei Lübbe AG

EQS-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Tina Jürgens appointed new Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Bastei Lübbe AG



08.09.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

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Tina Jürgens appointed new Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Bastei Lübbe AG

Cologne, 8 September 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG, which is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has appointed Tina Jürgens to the Executive Board in the position of the new Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. She will take up her post on 1 November 2026.

Tina Jürgens is joining Bastei Lübbe AG from the ZEBRALUTION Group, one of Germany’s leading digital distributors for book and audiobook publishers. Since 2024, she has served as Co-CEO, overseeing the operational side of the digital publishing and podcasts divisions, as well as technology, finance and HR. Her career at ZEBRALUTION began in 2018 as Managing Director, when she established the new business division zebra-audio.net (now ZEBRALUTION Podcast). In 2022, she was appointed Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to this, Jürgens held various roles at leading German media companies. After graduating with a degree in journalism and communication studies, she began her career in 2004 as a product manager at the Süddeutsche Zeitung. She went on to hold senior positions at Axel Springer, Bayerischer Rundfunk and BRmedia. During this time, she specialised in particular in the marketing and licensing of audio content, as well as the development of digital business models.

Carsten Dentler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG: “In Tina Jürgens, we are gaining a proven media expert who combines long-standing experience in content marketing with extensive digital expertise and an entrepreneurial drive to shape the future. She is equally familiar with the traditional book and media business and with digital business models, and is therefore ideally equipped to strategically drive forward the marketing of our content and brands. We are convinced that, together with her colleagues on the Executive Board, she will be able to provide important impetus and unlock new potential for Bastei Lübbe.”

Tina Jürgens succeeds Sandra Dittert, who left the publishing house by mutual agreement at the end of her term of office in July 2026, following six successful years. “The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere thanks to Sandra Dittert for her dedication and the consistently trusting working relationship. She has played a decisive role in shaping the publishing group’s positive development and has thus made a significant contribution to its profitable growth and portfolio expansion. We wish her all the best for the future,” adds Carsten Dentler.

Aboout Bastei Lübbe AG:

Bastei Lübbe AG is the leading independent publishing group in Germany. Based in Cologne, it publishes books, audio books and e-books featuring high-quality popular entertainment as well as periodical novel booklets. In total, the Company owns more than 14 imprints. Bastei Lübbe sees itself as an innovation driver in the industry and has successfully established several rapidly expanding community-driven business models, among other things. Bastei Lübbe AG is also a pioneer of digital media, producing thousands of audio and eBooks, which are distributed via all digital exploitation channels. The Group generates annual revenues of over EUR 118 million (2025/2026 financial year). Its shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A1X3YY, ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) since 2013. Further information can be found at www.bastei-luebbe.de.

Contact Bastei Lübbe AG:

Julia Kikillis

Head of Press and Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)221 8200 2850

E-Mail: julia.kikillis@bastei-luebbe.de