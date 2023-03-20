|
20.03.2023 07:30:08
EQS-News: Tion Renewables AG publishes preliminary revenues for financial year 2022Third consecutive year of revenue growth
|
EQS-News: Tion Renewables AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Tion Renewables AG publishes preliminary revenues for financial year 2022Third consecutive year of revenue growth
Gruenwald, March 20, 2023. Today, Tion Renewables AG (Tion; ISIN: DE000A2YN371) publishes its preliminary revenues for the financial year 2022.
Message from the Management Board
Despite the geopolitical challenges, the past financial year was a full success. We succeeded in realizing significant revenue growth for the third consecutive year. This was mainly due to the expansion of our portfolio by five wind and solar parks with a total capacity of almost 100 MW in the financial year 2021. This expansion is now reflected in a strong increase in the amount of green electricity generated in the past yearthus also in revenue growth. In addition, the past year was characterized by further optimization of our portfolio, yielding accretion even beyond pure increase in revenues, as Dr. Martin Siddiqui, Co-CEO/CFO of Tion Renewables AG, outlines. Portfolio optimization started with our first green loan. The signing of the 15-year power purchase agreement in Poland was another milestone that provides us with stable and predictable revenues and thus additional financial flexibility. With the disposal of our Czech solar portfolio, we had paved the way for our entry into the battery storage market, which we were delighted to undertake at the end of past year. And with the stake in clearvise AG, we have further expanded our exposure to green electricity generation and created strategic optionality to join forces.
Revenue growth
According to preliminary results, Tion generated a noticeable increase in revenues in the financial year 2022. Revenues equal approx. EUR 33.7 million. This includes revenues of approx. EUR 0.1 million, which will be skimmed off due to the mechanisms established throughout Europe to cap electricity prices.* This ultimately reduces the revenues generated economically in the financial year 2022 by 0.3% to approx. EUR 33.6 million (2021: EUR 21.9 million). Even after skimming, Tion succeeded in generating revenues that are in the range of the Management Boards most recent guidance (EUR 30.0 million to EUR 40.0 million). The compound annual growth rate of the Groups revenues since its stock market debut (20192022) amounts to 88.4%.
Portfolio development
The total capacity of the wind, solar and battery storage portfolio was approx. 167 MW at the end of the financial year 2022, with a capacity remaining roughly the same as in the previous year. In total, Tion generated approx. 302.3 GWh of green electricity in 2022 (2021: 123.8 GWh).
In detail, the portfolio development was as follows:
Detailed financial information
The results disclosed in this release are preliminary and unaudited. Tion Renewables AG will publish the final results for the financial year 2022 with the Annual Report 2022.
*The amount skimmed will presumably be reflected in other expenses of the Annual Report 2022.
About Tion
Disclaimer
Additional features:
File: Tion Renewables AG_Press release_Preliminary results 2022
20.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Tion Renewables AG
|Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
|82031 Gruenwald
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@tion-renewables.com
|Internet:
|www.tion-renewables.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN371
|WKN:
|A2YN37
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1586111
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1586111 20.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tion Renewables AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tion Renewables AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tion Renewables AG
|23,20
|0,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: ATX-Anleger trotz CS-Übernahme deutlich verunsichert -- DAX kämpft sich auf grünes Terrain -- US-Börsen vorbörslich im Plus -- Verluste an Asiens Börsen
Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgt am heimischem Aktienmarkt nicht für Erleichterung, der ATX ist kräftig unter Druck. Beim DAX wird die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. An der Wall Street deutet sich ein freundlicher Handelsstart an. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.