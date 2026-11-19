EQS-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Today’s decision by the Federal Network Agency: 1&1 turns to the European Commission



19.11.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

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Today’s decision by the Federal Network Agency: 1&1 turns to the European Commission

Montabaur, November 19, 2026. The Federal Network Agency today decided not to grant 1&1 access to mobile frequencies below 1 GHz (low-band spectrum) until further notice. As a result, the use of low-band frequencies in cooperation with other network operators, which the authority had envisaged in its Presidential Chamber decision of March 24, 2025, will not materialize.

The Federal Network Agency is allowing Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefónica exclusive use of essential radio frequencies. In making these frequencies available in 2025, the authority dispensed with the previously customary auction procedure. Instead, the scarce frequencies – a public asset of considerable economic value – were allocated to the three established network operators without a competitive award procedure, in return for annual fees significantly below their market value.

Against this background, 1&1 will today turn to the European Commission to request an examination of whether this constitutes unlawful state aid to Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefónica.

In parallel, the Cologne Administrative Court yesterday decided, in the proceedings brought by 1&1 against the aforementioned Presidential Chamber decision of March 24, 2025, to refer to the European Court of Justice the question of whether the Federal Network Agency was entitled to dispense with a competitive award procedure without infringing EU state aid law.

The direct allocation allows Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefónica to use the entire low-band spectrum for five years at below prevailing market prices, while 1&1 has been excluded. As a result, even in areas already covered by its own antennas, 1&1 must continue to rely on otherwise unnecessary but costly national roaming on Vodafone’s network.

Less than three years after the launch of mobile services on the 1&1 mobile network, the network now covers approx. 37% of households. Coverage is expected to reach approx. 40% in December. The quality of the 1&1 network is “very good”, as also demonstrated by the recently published CHIP network test[1]. In the IMTEST mobile network test[2] published in parallel by FUNKE Mediengruppe, 1&1 ranks second – ahead of Vodafone and Telefónica.

Low-band frequencies are essential for broad network coverage and mobile coverage inside buildings. They significantly increase network reach and improve the quality of coverage.

About 1&1 AG

1&1 AG, headquartered in Montabaur, is a publicly listed telecommunications provider and part of the United Internet Group. With around 4,500 employees and over 30 years of market experience, 1&1 stands for innovation, competition, and digital sovereignty within the German telecommunications landscape.

1&1 is the first network operator in Europe to operate a fully virtualised, cloud-based 5G mobile network based on the new Open RAN technology – independent, technology-agnostic and ready for real-time applications of the future.

In fixed-line infrastructure, 1&1 operates approximately 70,000 kilometres of fibre-optic routes, making it one of Germany's largest and most powerful networks, available in more than 350 cities.

The 1&1 brand addresses value and premium segments with mobile services, fiber optics, DSL and IPTV, while the group’s discount brands appeal to price-conscious target audiences. As a fiber-optic specialist for businesses, public authorities, and institutions, 1&1 Versatel is one of the leading telecommunications providers of data, internet, and voice services in Germany.

Press contact

Thomas Kahmann

Mail: presse@1und1.de

[1] chip.de (November 19, 2026): Bestes Handynetz: 1&1, O2, Vodafone, Telekom im Test. Bestes Handynetz 2026: 1&1, O2, Vodafone, Telekom im Test - CHIP

[2] IMTEST (November 7, 2026): Mobilfunknetz-Test 2026: So gut ist Mobilfunk in Deutschland. Mobilfunknetz-Test 2026: So gut ist Mobilfunk in Deutschland

Contact:Oliver KeilHead of Investor RelationsMail: ir@1und1.de