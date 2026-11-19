1&1 Aktie
WKN: 554550 / ISIN: DE0005545503
|
19.11.2026 15:30:03
EQS-News: Today’s decision by the Federal Network Agency: 1&1 turns to the European Commission
|
EQS-News: 1&1 AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Today’s decision by the Federal Network Agency: 1&1 turns to the European Commission
Montabaur, November 19, 2026. The Federal Network Agency today decided not to grant 1&1 access to mobile frequencies below 1 GHz (low-band spectrum) until further notice. As a result, the use of low-band frequencies in cooperation with other network operators, which the authority had envisaged in its Presidential Chamber decision of March 24, 2025, will not materialize.
The Federal Network Agency is allowing Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefónica exclusive use of essential radio frequencies. In making these frequencies available in 2025, the authority dispensed with the previously customary auction procedure. Instead, the scarce frequencies – a public asset of considerable economic value – were allocated to the three established network operators without a competitive award procedure, in return for annual fees significantly below their market value.
Against this background, 1&1 will today turn to the European Commission to request an examination of whether this constitutes unlawful state aid to Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefónica.
In parallel, the Cologne Administrative Court yesterday decided, in the proceedings brought by 1&1 against the aforementioned Presidential Chamber decision of March 24, 2025, to refer to the European Court of Justice the question of whether the Federal Network Agency was entitled to dispense with a competitive award procedure without infringing EU state aid law.
The direct allocation allows Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefónica to use the entire low-band spectrum for five years at below prevailing market prices, while 1&1 has been excluded. As a result, even in areas already covered by its own antennas, 1&1 must continue to rely on otherwise unnecessary but costly national roaming on Vodafone’s network.
Less than three years after the launch of mobile services on the 1&1 mobile network, the network now covers approx. 37% of households. Coverage is expected to reach approx. 40% in December. The quality of the 1&1 network is “very good”, as also demonstrated by the recently published CHIP network test[1]. In the IMTEST mobile network test[2] published in parallel by FUNKE Mediengruppe, 1&1 ranks second – ahead of Vodafone and Telefónica.
Low-band frequencies are essential for broad network coverage and mobile coverage inside buildings. They significantly increase network reach and improve the quality of coverage.
About 1&1 AG
1&1 AG, headquartered in Montabaur, is a publicly listed telecommunications provider and part of the United Internet Group. With around 4,500 employees and over 30 years of market experience, 1&1 stands for innovation, competition, and digital sovereignty within the German telecommunications landscape.
1&1 is the first network operator in Europe to operate a fully virtualised, cloud-based 5G mobile network based on the new Open RAN technology – independent, technology-agnostic and ready for real-time applications of the future.
In fixed-line infrastructure, 1&1 operates approximately 70,000 kilometres of fibre-optic routes, making it one of Germany's largest and most powerful networks, available in more than 350 cities.
The 1&1 brand addresses value and premium segments with mobile services, fiber optics, DSL and IPTV, while the group’s discount brands appeal to price-conscious target audiences. As a fiber-optic specialist for businesses, public authorities, and institutions, 1&1 Versatel is one of the leading telecommunications providers of data, internet, and voice services in Germany.
Press contact
[1] chip.de (November 19, 2026): Bestes Handynetz: 1&1, O2, Vodafone, Telekom im Test. Bestes Handynetz 2026: 1&1, O2, Vodafone, Telekom im Test - CHIP
[2] IMTEST (November 7, 2026): Mobilfunknetz-Test 2026: So gut ist Mobilfunk in Deutschland. Mobilfunknetz-Test 2026: So gut ist Mobilfunk in Deutschland
Contact:
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: ir@1und1.de
19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|1&1 AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 173 960 3030
|E-mail:
|ir@1und1.de
|Internet:
|www.1und1.AG
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299003VKVDCUPSS5X23
|EQS News ID:
|2438668
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2438668 19.11.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 1&1 AG
|
09:29
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX schwächelt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|EQS-DD: 1&1 AG: Herr Alessandro Nava, Allocation of 86,954 shares in connection with the exercise of stock appreciation rights (SARs). (EQS Group)
|
19.11.26
|EQS-DD: 1&1 AG: Herr Alessandro Nava, Zuteilung von 86.954 Aktien im Rahmen der Ausübung von Stock Appreciation Rights (SAR). (EQS Group)
|
19.11.26
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|EQS-News: Heutige Entscheidung der Bundesnetzagentur: 1&1 wendet sich an EU-Kommission (EQS Group)
|
19.11.26
|EQS-News: Today’s decision by the Federal Network Agency: 1&1 turns to the European Commission (EQS Group)
|
19.11.26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX mittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu 1&1 AG
|11.11.26
|1&1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.26
|1&1 Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|1&1 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.10.26
|1&1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.10.26
|1&1 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.11.26
|1&1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.26
|1&1 Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|1&1 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.10.26
|1&1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.10.26
|1&1 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.11.25
|1&1 Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.04.25
|1&1 Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.03.25
|1&1 Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.02.25
|1&1 Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.01.25
|1&1 Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|1&1 Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.07.26
|1&1 Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|1&1 Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.05.26
|1&1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|1&1 Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|1&1 AG
|24,45
|1,45%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung drückt den ATX ins Minus -- DAX ebenfalls deutlich schwächer -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnet Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägen rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.