EQS-News: tokentus investment AG acquires stake in blockchain-oriented financial technology company PolySign

tokentus investment AG acquires stake in blockchain-oriented financial technology company PolySign



12.01.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

PolySign states it operates a secure and scalable blockchain-enabled infrastructure for institutional providers to manage digital assets in the capital markets and payments sector

Strategic late-stage investment in established blockchain project alongside well-known co-investors purposefully expands the spectrum of the tokentus portfolio

The initial investment of EUR 50,000 offers the possibility of a further top-up depending on the market and company development of PolySign

Frankfurt am Main, 12 January 2023 - tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D), headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, acquires EUR 50,000 worth of PolySign shares (www.polysign.io), headquartered in Oakland, California (USA). PolySign states it is an established operator of a secure and scalable infrastructure for financial institutions and institutional investors, helping them to leverage their digital assets across the value chain. Other investors in PolySign include Soros Fund Management, Blockchain.com, GSR, and Brevan Howard Asset Management.

PolySign's core products include a digital asset custody solution through its subsidiary Standard Custody & Trust Company, a New York-regulated custodian. PolySign has also been active in the fund administration business since acquiring MG Stover, a full-service fund administration company founded by accountants and fund operators, in the spring of 2022. Its ABC Network subsidiary also operates a vendor-owned blockchain solution for digital identity and signatures. In the first quarter of 2023, PolySign's portfolio is further expected to be expanded by Polynet, a settlement and clearing solution designed to provide instant and automated settlement for a range of assets. From tokentus' perspective, current market developments and increasing governance and compliance monitoring by institutional investors are driving demand for high-quality, regulated institutional custodians across the spectrum of digital assets.

PolySign currently has approximately 60 employees and is led by a team around CEO Jack McDonald. The PolySign team consists of industry experts, including former Ripple employees, and hence has many years of experience in building and scaling technology companies.

"In our opinion, PolySign is excellently positioned and a pioneer in its field. With this strategic investment, we can specifically strengthen our portfolio alongside Qredo, BCB and Ownera with another innovative institutional infrastructure solution and diversify our overall portfolio," said Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "From our point of view, the demand for secure and regulated custody of digital assets is growing enormously, and this is exactly where we are expanding our commitment," adds Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments and shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments and blockchain-focused venture capital funds.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

