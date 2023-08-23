EQS-News: tokentus investment AG announces a non-cash impairment of an investment

EQS-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

tokentus investment AG announces a non-cash impairment of an investment



23.08.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

tokentus investment AG announces a non-cash impairment of an investment

Frankfurt am Main, 23 August 2023 The Management Board of tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D) decided to make a non-cash, unscheduled and full write-down on its investment in TRALITY GmbH, Wien, as of June 30th, 2023.

The non-cash charge on tokentus investment AGs interim financial statement as of June 30th, 2023, amounts to 179.588,61. The reason for the complete write-down is the opening of bankruptcy proceedings from August 19, 2023, by the competent commercial court in Vienna. TRALITY GmbH can no longer meet its current payment obligations. From today's perspective, there are probably no returns from invested funds.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments, shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology and SPV structures and does fund-of-funds investments. Thus, shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. Tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

Disclaimer

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The no-par value registered shares of tokentus investment AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold outside the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular not in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have already been sold.

Contact for queries

Oliver Michel

CEO der tokentus investment AG

Tel: +49 175 7222 351

contact@tokentus.com

