EQS-News: tokentus investment AG becomes partner and mentor in the XRPL Accelerator Program of Ripple Labs Inc.

tokentus investment AG becomes partner and mentor in the XRPL Accelerator Program of Ripple Labs Inc.



19.10.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The XRPL Accelerator Program is offered by Ripple

The program is aimed at entrepreneurs, start-ups and young companies that want to build their business on the XRP ledger

tokentus will support the accelerator program as a partner and with mentoring

Frankfurt am Main, 19. October 2023 - Frankfurt-based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; Symbol: 14D) will partner with Ripple by supporting start-ups through mentoring as part of its XRPL Accelerator Program, designed to grow and build projects on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Ripple is a provider of enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions for businesses. The company is a key contributor to the open source, energy efficient and decentralized layer-1 blockchain, the XRPL.

As a part of Ripple’s 1 billion XRP commitment to its developer resources including the XRPL Grants Program, the XRPL Accelerator Program will also help XRPL accelerate, train, mentor, and scale projects developed by the XRPL community. According to XRPL's Accelerator Program criteria, founders should at least have an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) that can capture sufficient market demand, a technical founding team, and product that meets a strong pain point.

The current accelerator program is an extension of the original XRPL Grants program, which was launched in 2021 and which, according to information from Ripple, has supported more than 100 projects and USD 13M in funding to date.

"The partnership with Ripple on the XRPL Accelerator Program presents the next step towards helping grow the XRPL ecosystem. We believe this technology has very high importance and value in the blockchain and crypto markets," said Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "Having early and direct access to interesting targets together with strong co-investors is an absolute success factor for tokentus as a venture capitalist for blockchain companies," adds Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus. "At tokentus, we are proud to have been asked by such a renowned company in the industry as Ripple to accompany the XRPL Accelerator Program. And I am very happy to take on this task as a mentor," adds Mona Tiesler, Investment Manager at tokentus.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments, shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology and SPV structures and does fund-of-funds investments. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. Tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

