EQS-News: tokentus investment AG cooperates with Linqto, a platform that allows for early investments in potential IPOs of companies

EQS-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Alliance

tokentus investment AG cooperates with Linqto, a platform that allows for early investments in potential IPOs of companies



26.01.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





tokentus investment AG cooperates with Linqto, a platform that allows for early investments in potential IPOs of companies

tokentus already invested in Ripple Labs and PolySign via the SPV structure (Special Purpose Vehicle) provided by Linqto

Upon successful IPO, tokentus will become a direct shareholder of the respective companies

Frankfurt am Main, 26 January 2023 - tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D), headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, cooperates with Linqto Inc. (www.linqto.com), headquartered in San Jose, California (USA). Linqto is an investment management platform that offers accredited investors fast, low-cost and easy access to early investments in potential IPOs of companies via special SPV structures (special purpose vehicle as an investment vehicle). Following an analysis by Linqto, companies that have or are planning an IPO are presented on the Linqto platform and shares in the relevant SPV, which in turn holds shares in the specific company, are offered for sale. Among them, Robinhood, Impossible Foods and Coinbase were already some well-known companies.

As of January 2023, tokentus investment AG has already made two currently indirect investments through this structure with a USD 50,000 investment in PolySign and a USD 100,000 investment in Ripple Labs. PolySign says it operates a secure and scalable blockchain-enabled infrastructure for institutional providers to manage digital assets in the capital markets and payments sectors. Ripple Labs, according to the company, operates a global trading venue that enables banks and financial institutions to make cross-border payments in its proprietary cryptocurrency XRP securely in a fraction of the time and at a significantly lower cost than traditional payment systems.

In these transactions, tokentus is a shareholder of a Linqto SPV, which holds shares in the respective companies on behalf of tokentus and other shareholders quasi fiduciary. In the event of an IPO, these shares are registered and subsequently listed and are thus freely tradable. The SPV is dissolved at that time and tokentus as well as the other investors become direct shareholders of the respective company.

"For a very long time and intensively, we have been looking for a way to do early investments in potential IPOs of interesting blockchain companies, such as Ripple Labs and have found what we consider to be an ideal partner in Linqto. Linqto opens the way to interesting later-stage investments for us," said Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG.

Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer and Board Director of Linqto, added: "We are pleased to have found an experienced investor in tokentus to use Linqto and look forward to further collaboration with the entire tokentus team. It looks like we have a real win-win situation here."

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments, shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology and SPV structures. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. Tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

Disclaimer

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The no-par value registered shares of tokentus investment AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold outside the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular not in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have already been sold.

Contact for queries

Oliver Michel

CEO der tokentus investment AG

Tel: +49 175 7222 351

contact@tokentus.com

www.tokentus.com