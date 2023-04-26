EQS-News: tokentus investment AG increases investment by USD 100,000 in Nayms, provider of a blockchain-based platform for reinsuring crypto risks

EQS-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Investment

tokentus investment AG increases investment by USD 100,000 in Nayms, provider of a blockchain-based platform for reinsuring crypto risks



26.04.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

tokentus investment AG increases investment by USD 100,000 in Nayms, provider of a blockchain-based platform for reinsuring crypto risks

tokentus invests for the third time into Nayms, in this USD 3.5 million private round alongside well-known co-investors led by UDHC

Nayms enables institutional investors to hedge insurance risks via digital securities and assets and makes these tradable

In May 2022, Nayms became the world's first crypto-native insurance marketplace to receive full regulation for digital assets and insurance in Bermuda

Frankfurt am Main, 26 April 2023 - tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D), headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is investing an additional USD 100,000 via convertible note into this private round of London-based Nayms Limited ("Nayms", www.nayms.com), provider of an innovative platform that enables institutional crypto investors to broker, trade, report and settle crypto insurance risks. tokentus is investing for the third time into Nayms, after an initial equity investment of GBP 200,000 in January 2021 at a post-money valuation of GBP 6.5 million, and an investment of USD 50,000 via convertible note in May 2021 at a post-money valuation cap of USD 27 million. Now tokentus is investing again in this total USD 3.5 million private funding round, at a valuation cap on the convertible note of USD 80 million, led by UDHC alongside well-known investors such as New Form Capital and Keyrock. The respective non-listed and non-interest-bearing convertible notes can either be repaid by Nayms, fulfilled by the issuance of tokens (under certain contractually agreed conditions) with a basic term of three years, or convert into equity during a priced equity round. Overall Nayms has raised USD 12 million since inception.

"tokentus sees itself as an investor that supports his portfolio companies long-term. We have observed Nayms over the past two years and the company has continuously developed very well, which can also be seen in the increase in valuation. We stand by Nayms and therefore continue to increase our investment," said Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG.

Founded in 2019, Nayms aims to transfer the insurance market into the twenty-first century by building the world's leading digital insurance marketplace for transparent, trackable, and tradable risks of digital assets. Nayms is a bridge between alternative capital and uninsured risks in the rapidly evolving digital asset space, and from their perspective, provides the technical and legal infrastructure through which players come together to build capital and transfer risk on the blockchain.

In May 2022, Nayms became the world's first crypto-native insurance marketplace to receive full regulation for digital assets and insurance from the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Accordingly, the company now holds both a full licence under the Digital Asset Business Act and an innovative general insurance licence, enabling its insurance partners to conduct regulated insurance business on the blockchain. The regulation gives Nayms access to the global market of insurance providers who can now operate under Nayms' regulatory structure.

"The Nayms team is in our opinion doing a really good job building this unique, innovative platform and introducing the new blockchain technology to the traditional insurance industry. We are proud to once again be part of this funding round," said Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus. "Nayms, from our point of view, has consistently developed promisingly, has reached its milestones, has a strong team that is great to work with, and has continuously high growth potential," adds Mona Tiesler, Investment Manager at tokentus.



About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments, shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology and SPV structures and does fund-of-funds investments. Thus, shareholders of the tokentus investment AG can indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. Tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

