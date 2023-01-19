EQS-News: tokentus investment AG invests in Ripple Labs Inc, provider of a global and blockchain-based payment system, via an SPV

|
Frankfurt am Main, 19 January 2023 - tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D), headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, invests USD 100,000 in an SPV structure (special purpose vehicle as an investment vehicle) holding shares in Ripple Labs Inc. (www.ripple.com), headquartered in San Francisco, California (USA). This is not an investment to purchase the XRP token and is not initially a direct investment.
Ripple operates a global trading venue that allows banks and financial institutions to make cross-border payments in its cryptocurrency XRP securely in a fraction of the time and, it says, at a significantly lower cost than traditional payment systems. Ripple shares are also held by high-profile investors including Google Ventures, Accenture Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed, among others.
From tokentus' perspective, Ripple is one of the largest and longest-running blockchain projects, offering various solutions for banks, financial institutions and businesses through RippleNet: the processing of cross-border, cross-currency payments, as well as the Liquidity Hub, a one-stop-shop for cryptocurrencies that allows financial institutions and their customers to access digital assets through various channels such as OTC brokers, crypto exchanges and decentralized marketplaces. By using RippleNet banks can reduce their overall payment costs by about 60 % and infrastructure costs for international payments by about 40 %, according to the company.
The Ripple payment network is based on the so-called XRP Ledger technology, a blockchain established in the financial industry, through which more than 70 million transactions have already been carried out over the past ten years. In this context, the XRP cryptocurrency contained in the XRP Ledger is used as a value transfer medium for the conversion and transfer of foreign currencies between counterparties in RippleNet.
Ripple has partnerships with American Express and Santander, among others, aimed at accelerating cross-border payments between the U.S. and the U.K. using blockchain technology. It also has partnerships with Bank of America and Standard Chartered. Ripple says it currently has about 300 customers in 55 countries.
From tokentus' perspective, Ripple is led by an experienced and industry-recognized team led by CEO Brad Garlinghouse and currently employs nearly 900 people worldwide.
"In our opinion, Ripple is among the most established and significant companies in the blockchain space. According to the company, an IPO is planned in perspective, in which we naturally want to be an investor. As part of its IPO, the SPV would be dissolved and its shares of Ripple would be registered and directly transferred to tokentus. This puts us in a good position," said Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "We see great future potential for Ripple, especially if so-called smart contracts, i.e. digital contracts based on the blockchain, continue to gain acceptance in Ripple technology, which we are convinced of," adds Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus.
With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments, shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology and SPV structures. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. Tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures.
