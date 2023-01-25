EQS-News: tokentus investment AG invests in the Web3 community activation platform Playground

|
Frankfurt am Main, 25. January 2023 - tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; Code: 14D), headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, acquires a security convertible into equity of Playground NY Inc. (Playground), the developer of the Playground, based in New York State (USA) for USD 200,000.
Playground is the community activation platform for Web3. Through its community management tools, Playground enables creators to connect, co-create and co-own, ultimately empowering communities to build their own tokenized world and movements, according to the company.
Playground delivers a critical component to any blockchain project, especially in the B2C space. Specifically, Playground serves creators, artists, and brands, bringing their fans and members together to participate and play through physical and digital activations.
Playground's partner ecosystem spans global media agencies and top blockchain funds including (a) Anomaly, a leading global marketing company that works with great brands and major S&P 500 companies worldwide, (b) Animoca Brands, invested in over 300 blockchain companies across gaming digital property rights to the world's gamers and Internet users, thereby creating a more equitable digital framework contributing to the building of the open metaverse (c) Republic Crypto, who strategically advises crypto projects, and (d) Polygon Ventures whose blockchain supports some of the biggest players in Web3. Access and distribution through these ecosystems will help onboard communities globally, according to Playground.
"Communities are essential to the success of Web3. Building a community is one thing. But running them successfully in business is another. In the creation and management of such communities specifically in the blockchain space, Playground is, in our view, very well positioned technically and investor-wise," said Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "We see great growth potential for Playground, not least because of what we see as its experienced team and strong investor base. According to our assessment, there is already a great demand for such solutions from the entire crypto market but also from existing Web2 platform operators," adds Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus. "Playground's community management tool can also lead to great network effects and thus further growth for some of our portfolio companies," Mona Tiesler, Investment Manager at tokentus, adds.
About tokentus investment AG
With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments, shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology and SPV structures. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. Tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures.
For further information see: www.tokentus.com
