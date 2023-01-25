EQS-News: tokentus investment AG invests in the Web3 community activation platform Playground

EQS-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Investment

tokentus investment AG invests in the Web3 community activation platform Playground



25.01.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





tokentus investment AG invests in the Web3 community activation platform Playground

Playground is the community activation platform for Web3

tokentus invests USD 200,000 via a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) with a conversion option into equity of Playground NY Inc. (Playground)

Investment additionally entitles tokentus to acquire a limited amount of Ground tokens at a discount from Playground

Strong investor base to support global expansion of Playground

Synergy effects in portfolio companies of tokentus to be leveraged by the Playground investment

Frankfurt am Main, 25. January 2023 - tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; Code: 14D), headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, acquires a security convertible into equity of Playground NY Inc. (Playground), the developer of the Playground, based in New York State (USA) for USD 200,000.

Playground is the community activation platform for Web3. Through its community management tools, Playground enables creators to connect, co-create and co-own, ultimately empowering communities to build their own tokenized world and movements, according to the company.

Playground delivers a critical component to any blockchain project, especially in the B2C space. Specifically, Playground serves creators, artists, and brands, bringing their fans and members together to participate and play through physical and digital activations.

Playground's partner ecosystem spans global media agencies and top blockchain funds including (a) Anomaly, a leading global marketing company that works with great brands and major S&P 500 companies worldwide, (b) Animoca Brands, invested in over 300 blockchain companies across gaming digital property rights to the world's gamers and Internet users, thereby creating a more equitable digital framework contributing to the building of the open metaverse (c) Republic Crypto, who strategically advises crypto projects, and (d) Polygon Ventures whose blockchain supports some of the biggest players in Web3. Access and distribution through these ecosystems will help onboard communities globally, according to Playground.

"Communities are essential to the success of Web3. Building a community is one thing. But running them successfully in business is another. In the creation and management of such communities specifically in the blockchain space, Playground is, in our view, very well positioned technically and investor-wise," said Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "We see great growth potential for Playground, not least because of what we see as its experienced team and strong investor base. According to our assessment, there is already a great demand for such solutions from the entire crypto market but also from existing Web2 platform operators," adds Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus. "Playground's community management tool can also lead to great network effects and thus further growth for some of our portfolio companies," Mona Tiesler, Investment Manager at tokentus, adds.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments, shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology and SPV structures. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. Tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

Disclaimer

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The no-par value registered shares of tokentus investment AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold outside the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular not in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have already been sold.

Contact for queries

Oliver Michel

CEO der tokentus investment AG

Tel: +49 175 7222 351

contact@tokentus.com

www.tokentus.com