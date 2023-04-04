EQS-News: tokentus investment AG invests USD 300,000 in Hydra Ventures, one of the first Investment DAO Fund-of-Funds in the Web3 Space

EQS-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Investment

tokentus investment AG invests USD 300,000 in Hydra Ventures, one of the first Investment DAO Fund-of-Funds in the Web3 Space



04.04.2023

tokentus investment AG invests USD 300,000 in Hydra Ventures, one of the first Investment DAO Fund-of-Funds in the Web3 Space

Hydra Ventures is an early-stage investor, incubator and advisor to investment DAOs

tokentus, as a limited partner of Hydra Ventures, has access to innovative targets and projects in the Web3 space

The governance model of Hydra Ventures incentivises the active participation of the limited partners in the investment process

Frankfurt am Main, 4 April 2023 - tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; Code: 14D), based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is investing USD 300,000 as a limited partner in Hydra Ventures (Hydra, www.hydraventures.xyz), what tokentus believes to be the first global investment DAO fund-of-funds. DAO stands for Decentralised Autonomous Organisation, which implements its governance entirely via blockchain technology and smart contracts. In this USD 10 million funding round, tokentus is investing alongside well-known co-investors such as 1kx, ConsenSys, Mesh, CMT Digital, Polygon, NEAR, Seed Club and MetaCartel Ventures.

Hydra invests globally in several thematically specialised investment DAOs, which have their respective investment focus in the areas of Web3, P2E, DeFi, Cross-Chain, Music, Metaverse, digital IP, as well as DeSci.

At the same time, Hydra is also an investment DAO (hence the description via the term investment DAO fund-of-funds). The initiators of Hydra are industry experts, including 1kx, MetaCartel Ventures, The LAO, Flamingo DAO, Seed Club, Orange DAO, Punk DAO or ReadyPlayer DAO.

"With this investment in Hydra, we believe we are at the forefront of development and execution when it comes to investments in Web3 and blockchain-related companies. DAOs can be an essential form of investment in the future. As tokentus, we want to be part of this development from the very beginning," explains Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG.

The governance structure of Hydra as an investment DAO offers its members the opportunity to actively participate in the day-to-day business, management, and organisation of the DAO and thus to directly influence the risk-reward profile. Members who actively participate in dealflow, marketing, due diligence or technical support receive additional shares as an incentive and reward for doing so and can thus increase the overall value of their investment in Hydra over time. "This is specifically an aspect that can be very interesting for tokentus as an active investor," says Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager of tokentus, describing the potential role of tokentus in the interaction with Hydra.

"Due to the involvement in Hydra, tokentus has access to many more deals globally, which tokentus can further invest in as a co-investor, should they be in line with our investment thesis. We want to take advantage of these potential opportunities," adds Mona Tiesler, Investment Manager at tokentus.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments, shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology and SPV structures. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. Tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

