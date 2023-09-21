EQS-News: tokentus investment AG invests USD 300,000 into the US-based HOPR AI Inc., known as Jiritsu Network, who offers verifiable blockchain computing

EQS-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Investment

tokentus investment AG invests USD 300,000 into the US-based HOPR AI Inc., known as Jiritsu Network, who offers verifiable blockchain computing

Jiritsu Network enables verifiable off-chain computation and thus the verification of data and workflows on blockchains

tokentus invests USD 300,000 via a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) with the conversion option into equity of HOPR AI Inc., with a token warrant, providing the option to buy future tokens with an equity to token ratio of 1:1

This is an investment in core infrastructure to solve a specific problem of data and workflows for blockchains

Frankfurt am Main, 21. September 2023 - Frankfurt-based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D) has invested USD 300,000 via a SAFE into HOPR AI Inc. ("Jiritsu Network") registered in Delaware, USA, with headquarters in New Jersey, USA.

Founded in 2020, the company says it has developed technologies such as Unlimited Verifiable Compute (UVC), aiming to offer an easily programmable approach that can be applied to any workflow and generates Proof of Workflow. To ensure mass adoption and further use cases of blockchain technology, based on the view of tokentus, various aspects such as security, scalability, risk management and AI data integrity need to be addressed and improved. In addition, the computational capabilities of Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains are currently limited. Jiritsu Network is working to solve and advance these aspects and limitations.

According to its own positioning and description, Jiritsu Network thus specifically solves a recurring problem in the field of blockchain technology. Normally, off-chain data (such as stock market prices) are collected outside blockchains and are then transferred onto blockchains. Based on this data, different processes can then be executed with the help of smart contracts. The transfer of this off-chain data is made possible by so-called "oracles". However, there are some restrictions. For example, oracles can verify numbers, but cannot make any statement about how they were calculated. This means that untrustworthy data could be transferred to a blockchain and end up in a smart contract.

Jiritsu Network says it is working on a technological solution to ensure the security and authenticity of off-chain data and improve trust in the data. Jiritsu Network could expand the application area of smart contracts and enable actual data and workflow transparency. In doing so, Jiritsu Network makes use of verifiable off-chain computation. This means that Jiritsu Network can verify and cryptographically secure every data source or off-chain calculation. From tokentus' point of view, this should create further trust and scalability in the blockchain industry.

Under the name "Tomei RWA", Jiritsu Network also recently introduced its asset tokenisation platform. The company explained that the Tomei platform is designed to provide security in asset management through its proprietary attestation system.

Jiritsu has raised USD 10.2m across two funding rounds. This funding was led by gumi Cryptos Capital. In addition to tokentus investment AG, other well-known investors such as Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, LLLP, Republic Capital, Evernew Capital, Provenance Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, and Saxon participated.

"With Jiritsu Network, we are investing in what we at tokentus have analysed as an important and essential solution, which we believe could make the use of blockchain more transparent and secure for companies, and thus would also ensure further adoption of blockchain technology," says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "Both, the already existing partnerships of Jiritsu Network as well as the strong strategic value of the investors, who we believe are leaders in the field of real-world assets, are in our opinion a good basis for the success of Jiritsu Network", adds Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus. "The founders of Jiritsu Network are also, as far as we at tokentus can tell, very experienced and can point to several successful exits, patents and technical awards," adds Mona Tiesler, Investment Manager at tokentus.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments, shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology and SPV structures and does fund-of-funds investments. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. Tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures.

