EQS-News: tokentus investment AG invests via SPV in SBorg SA (SwissBorg), the provider of a digital wealth management application

SwissBorg leverages its experienced tradfi management with a long-standing track record of knowledge of the Swiss and European regulatory frameworks

With their more than 700,000 verified users and over CHF 150 million in revenues since inception, SwissBorg is on a growth trajectory

Synergies with other portfolio companies of tokentus like Qredo, BCB Group or Trality are possible

The tokentus investment of USD 150,000 in SBorg SA is made indirectly via a standard SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) structure

Frankfurt am Main, 12 April 2023 - Frankfurt-based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D) is investing USD 150,000 via the SwissBorg Community AG into the SBorg S.A., a financial technology company that developed an app for digital currency trading and investment management.

The company was founded 5 years ago in Lausanne, Switzerland and is focused on providing a user-friendly and secure platform for buying, selling, and managing digital currencies. SwissBorg offers a range of products and services, including a multi-currency wallet, smart-order-routing, fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto exchange, as well as investment management tools. The platform is, based on self-description, designed to be accessible to both novice and experienced users and offers features such as price alerts, market analysis, and automated trading.

SwissBorg differentiates itself from other trading platforms and CeFi projects as it enables users the access to decentralized finance without engaging in the lending and borrowing of client funds.

The company's native token (symbol: CHSB) is used as a utility token on the platform and can be used to access premium features and services. SwissBorg aims to provide a user-friendly and secure way to trade and manage cryptocurrency assets, leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology.

Alongside tokentus, tokentus is of the opinion that many relevant family offices and business angels have invested in this approximately USD 23 million Series A capital round. However, what makes the SwissBorg Series A a game-changer is the fact that a lot of the funding was provided by more than 16,000 contributors from SwissBorgs own community.

"Via the investment in SwissBorg, we believe that we can participate in the growth of a renowned player in the intersection of wealth management and the blockchain space in Europe," says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "We believe SwissBorg is well positioned to grow into the central hub to manage digital assets in a user-friendly app, all within well-regulated European frameworks," adds Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus. The product set up between decentralized and centralized finance creates trust amongst users, in our opinion, while maintaining the advantages of seamless processes and great user experience, adds Mona Tiesler, Investment Manager at tokentus.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments, shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology and SPV structures and does fund-of-funds investments. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. Tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

