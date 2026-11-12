EQS-News: tonies delivers strong Q3 with double-digit growth across all segments, nine-month revenue up 33%

EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

tonies delivers strong Q3 with double-digit growth across all segments, nine-month revenue up 33%



12.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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tonies delivers strong Q3 with double-digit growth across all segments, nine-month revenue up 33%

Group revenue grew by 33% yoy (+35% in constant currency/”cc”) to EUR 422.9m in the first nine months of 2026

grew by 33% yoy (+35% in constant currency/”cc”) to EUR 422.9m in the first nine months of 2026 North America again set the pace as tonies’ largest and fastest-growing segment: 9M revenue up 45% yoy (+50% cc) to EUR 177.0m, driven by continued strong demand for Tonieboxes

again set the pace as tonies’ largest and fastest-growing segment: 9M revenue up 45% yoy (+50% cc) to EUR 177.0m, driven by continued strong demand for Tonieboxes DACH grew 19% yoy (+19% cc) to EUR 157.2m in 9M, as major figurine launches resonate well with customers

grew 19% yoy (+19% cc) to EUR 157.2m in 9M, as major figurine launches resonate well with customers Rest of World revenue up 39% yoy (+39% cc) to EUR 88.7m in 9M, supported by rising brand awareness across countries

revenue up 39% yoy (+39% cc) to EUR 88.7m in 9M, supported by rising brand awareness across countries tonies confirms guidance for FY 2026, expecting Group revenue growth of more than 20% (cc) to over EUR 760m, more than 30% (cc) in North America, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.0% to 11.0%

LUXEMBOURG, November 12, 2026 // tonies SE ("tonies"), the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, continued to grow across all segments and product categories in the first nine months of 2026. North America delivered a particularly strong top-line performance, and tonies’ broad portfolio led to healthy demand for both Tonieboxes and Tonies. In addition, tonies extended its device ecosystem with the launch of Toniebox Lite in North America in August, with other countries having followed in October.

Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, comments: “Q3 confirms the strategic direction we have been executing all year. Group revenue growth of more than 26% is the result of a strong team performance and clear priorities: growing internationally, expanding our ecosystem, and deepening our relationships with families. This quarter, we brought Toniebox Lite to families in North America, giving them an additional, more accessible way to discover tonies, while this year’s content partnerships were well received in every market we serve. Our global strategy is playing out exactly as planned, and we enter peak season with a strong content and product line-up.”

Hansjörg Müller, CFO of tonies, adds: “Our international growth strategy continues to deliver: nine-month revenue is up more than 33%, and segments outside DACH now account for most of the Group revenue. North America, DACH, and Rest of World all grew at a double-digit rate, documenting how broadly our growth is distributed. Our profitable growth continues to be driven by consistent execution across all segments.”

Revenue growth across all categories and segments

Group revenue grew 33% yoy (+35% cc) to EUR 422.9m after nine months, with Q3 revenue up 28% yoy (+26% cc) to EUR 179.9m. Markets outside DACH accounted for 63% of revenue (9M 2025: 58%), up 4.4pp yoy. Growth was driven by both Tonieboxes and Tonies categories.

North America remained the largest and fastest-growing segment, with 9M revenue up 45% yoy (+50% cc) to EUR 177.0m, driven by continued strong demand for Tonieboxes. Q3 revenue grew 42% yoy (+40% cc) to EUR 72.7m, supported by a modestly positive currency effect of 1.9 percentage points, while the nine-month currency effect remains negative.

In DACH, tonies’ longest established market, revenue grew 19% yoy (+19% cc) to EUR 157.2m after nine months, supported by this year’s major tentpole launches. Q3 revenue grew 11% yoy (+11% cc) to EUR 68.3m.

Rest of World, comprising the United Kingdom & Ireland, France, and Australia & New Zealand, grew revenue by 39% yoy (+39% cc) to EUR 88.7m in 9M. Q3 revenue rose 37% yoy (+35% cc) to EUR 38.9m, supported by rising brand awareness across markets.

Tonies and Tonieboxes both deliver strong 9M growth

tonies’ product mix remained largely stable in the first nine months of 2026, with Tonie figurines remaining the largest category. Toniebox revenue grew 37% yoy (+38% cc) to EUR 101.1m in 9M while Q3 sales grew 13% yoy (+11% cc) to EUR 43.9m. Revenue from Tonies increased 33% yoy (+35% cc) to EUR 308.1m in 9M and 35% yoy (+34% cc) to EUR 131.0m in Q3, driven by continued demand for this year’s major content launches. Revenue in Accessories & Digital grew 5% yoy (+6% cc) to EUR 13.6m in 9M, while Q3 revenue declined 6% yoy (-6% cc) to EUR 5.0m.

New content and retail formats extend the tonies brand experience

Throughout the third quarter, tonies continued to deepen its audio ecosystem with globally recognized entertainment brands, featuring Pokémon and Bluey Tonies and classic Hasbro games for Tonieplay. This reflects tonies’ position as a partner of choice for leading toy and entertainment brands, reinforcing the strong demand in the Tonies category. tonies also opened a dedicated customer boutique in Cologne and a new shop-in-shop format in Paris, extending its direct-to-consumer presence and deepening brand engagement.

Net assets and financial position

There were no significant changes to the net assets and financial position of the Group during the period under review compared to the situation as of June 30, 2026.

Guidance confirmed – tonies on track for FY 2026

Growing strongly throughout the first nine months of 2026, tonies confirms its guidance for strong and profitable growth in FY 2026. tonies continues to expect:

Group revenue growth of more than 20% (cc) to over EUR 760m;

of more than 20% (cc) to over EUR 760m; North America revenue growth of more than 30% (cc);

an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.0% to 11.0%.

CEO Tobias Wann and CFO Hansjörg Müller will present tonies’ Q3 2026 results in a webcast today, Thursday, 12 November, at 3:00 pm CET. To register, please click here.

All documents are available on tonies’ Investor Relations Website under Publications.



Results at a glance

in EUR million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change Change (cc) 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change Change (cc) Revenue 179.9 141.0 27.6% 26.5% 422.9 317.6 33.1% 34.8% by region DACH 68.3 61.3 11.4% 11.4% 157.2 132.1 19.0% 19.0% North America 72.7 51.2 42.1% 40.2% 177.0 121.8 45.3% 49.7% Rest of World 38.9 28.5 36.6% 34.5% 88.7 63.7 39.2% 39.0% by product category Tonieboxes 43.9 39.0 12.6% 11.3% 101.1 73.7 37.2% 38.3% Tonies 131.0 96.8 35.4% 34.3% 308.1 231.1 33.3% 35.2% Accessories & Digital 5.0 5.3 -5.6% -6.4% 13.6 12.9 5.5% 6.2%

Investor Relations Contact:

Moritz Verleger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 151 5784 6012

Mail: ir@tonies.com

Media Contact:

Christian Steinhof

Head of Global Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 171 121 0279

Mail: christian.steinhof@tonies.com

About tonies

tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children redefining how children starting as early as 1 play, learn, and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, around 13.3 million Tonieboxes and around 187 million Tonies have been sold worldwide. tonies employs more than 630 people, achieved EUR 630 million in group revenue in fiscal year 2025 (+31% yoy), and is listed in the SDAX segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).

This document contains forward-looking statements

Certain statements included in this document are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "envisages" or "anticipates" or other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the tonies SE. They are not historical or current facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.



Disclaimer

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve several risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described in this document. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable mandatory law or regulation, the tonies SE expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in the tonies SE's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based. Neither tonies SE nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. For the definition of the alternative performance measures used, please refer to the published Annual Report as of December 31, 2025 and the Half-Year Report 2026, or by using the following link to our website: APM