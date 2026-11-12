tonies Aktie
WKN DE: A3CM2W / ISIN: LU2333563281
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12.11.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: tonies delivers strong Q3 with double-digit growth across all segments, nine-month revenue up 33%
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EQS-News: tonies SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
tonies delivers strong Q3 with double-digit growth across all segments, nine-month revenue up 33%
LUXEMBOURG, November 12, 2026 // tonies SE ("tonies"), the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, continued to grow across all segments and product categories in the first nine months of 2026. North America delivered a particularly strong top-line performance, and tonies’ broad portfolio led to healthy demand for both Tonieboxes and Tonies. In addition, tonies extended its device ecosystem with the launch of Toniebox Lite in North America in August, with other countries having followed in October.
Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, comments: “Q3 confirms the strategic direction we have been executing all year. Group revenue growth of more than 26% is the result of a strong team performance and clear priorities: growing internationally, expanding our ecosystem, and deepening our relationships with families. This quarter, we brought Toniebox Lite to families in North America, giving them an additional, more accessible way to discover tonies, while this year’s content partnerships were well received in every market we serve. Our global strategy is playing out exactly as planned, and we enter peak season with a strong content and product line-up.”
Hansjörg Müller, CFO of tonies, adds: “Our international growth strategy continues to deliver: nine-month revenue is up more than 33%, and segments outside DACH now account for most of the Group revenue. North America, DACH, and Rest of World all grew at a double-digit rate, documenting how broadly our growth is distributed. Our profitable growth continues to be driven by consistent execution across all segments.”
Revenue growth across all categories and segments
Group revenue grew 33% yoy (+35% cc) to EUR 422.9m after nine months, with Q3 revenue up 28% yoy (+26% cc) to EUR 179.9m. Markets outside DACH accounted for 63% of revenue (9M 2025: 58%), up 4.4pp yoy. Growth was driven by both Tonieboxes and Tonies categories.
North America remained the largest and fastest-growing segment, with 9M revenue up 45% yoy (+50% cc) to EUR 177.0m, driven by continued strong demand for Tonieboxes. Q3 revenue grew 42% yoy (+40% cc) to EUR 72.7m, supported by a modestly positive currency effect of 1.9 percentage points, while the nine-month currency effect remains negative.
In DACH, tonies’ longest established market, revenue grew 19% yoy (+19% cc) to EUR 157.2m after nine months, supported by this year’s major tentpole launches. Q3 revenue grew 11% yoy (+11% cc) to EUR 68.3m.
Rest of World, comprising the United Kingdom & Ireland, France, and Australia & New Zealand, grew revenue by 39% yoy (+39% cc) to EUR 88.7m in 9M. Q3 revenue rose 37% yoy (+35% cc) to EUR 38.9m, supported by rising brand awareness across markets.
Tonies and Tonieboxes both deliver strong 9M growth
tonies’ product mix remained largely stable in the first nine months of 2026, with Tonie figurines remaining the largest category. Toniebox revenue grew 37% yoy (+38% cc) to EUR 101.1m in 9M while Q3 sales grew 13% yoy (+11% cc) to EUR 43.9m. Revenue from Tonies increased 33% yoy (+35% cc) to EUR 308.1m in 9M and 35% yoy (+34% cc) to EUR 131.0m in Q3, driven by continued demand for this year’s major content launches. Revenue in Accessories & Digital grew 5% yoy (+6% cc) to EUR 13.6m in 9M, while Q3 revenue declined 6% yoy (-6% cc) to EUR 5.0m.
New content and retail formats extend the tonies brand experience
Throughout the third quarter, tonies continued to deepen its audio ecosystem with globally recognized entertainment brands, featuring Pokémon and Bluey Tonies and classic Hasbro games for Tonieplay. This reflects tonies’ position as a partner of choice for leading toy and entertainment brands, reinforcing the strong demand in the Tonies category. tonies also opened a dedicated customer boutique in Cologne and a new shop-in-shop format in Paris, extending its direct-to-consumer presence and deepening brand engagement.
Net assets and financial position
There were no significant changes to the net assets and financial position of the Group during the period under review compared to the situation as of June 30, 2026.
Guidance confirmed – tonies on track for FY 2026
Growing strongly throughout the first nine months of 2026, tonies confirms its guidance for strong and profitable growth in FY 2026. tonies continues to expect:
CEO Tobias Wann and CFO Hansjörg Müller will present tonies’ Q3 2026 results in a webcast today, Thursday, 12 November, at 3:00 pm CET. To register, please click here.
All documents are available on tonies’ Investor Relations Website under Publications.
Results at a glance
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Contact:
About tonies
tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children redefining how children starting as early as 1 play, learn, and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, around 13.3 million Tonieboxes and around 187 million Tonies have been sold worldwide. tonies employs more than 630 people, achieved EUR 630 million in group revenue in fiscal year 2025 (+31% yoy), and is listed in the SDAX segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).
This document contains forward-looking statements
Certain statements included in this document are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "envisages" or "anticipates" or other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the tonies SE. They are not historical or current facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tonies SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2333563281, LU2333564099,
|WKN:
|A3CM2W, A3GRR1,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100DAYRVSS1X9EB98
|EQS News ID:
|2433262
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433262 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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