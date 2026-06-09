EQS-News: tonies extends CEO Tobias Wann’s contract through 2029 to lead next phase of global growth

EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Personnel

tonies extends CEO Tobias Wann’s contract through 2029 to lead next phase of global growth



09.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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tonies extends CEO Tobias Wann’s contract through 2029 to lead next phase of global growth

Supervisory Board extends Wann’s mandate for a further three years, endorsing his strategic direction for the next growth phase

Transition from founder-led company successful: Under Wann’s leadership, tonies increased revenue from EUR 361 million (FY 2023) to EUR 630 million (FY 2025) while the adjusted EBITDA margin more than doubled from 4.0% to 8.6%

Milestone achievements during Wann’s tenure include the successful introduction of Toniebox 2, growing North America into tonies’ biggest market, a highly successful launch and expansion in Australia and New Zealand, and the company’s SDAX promotion in December

LUXEMBOURG, 9 June 2026 // The Supervisory Board of tonies SE ("tonies"), the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, has extended Tobias Wann’s mandate as Chief Executive Officer through the end of 2029. Wann took office on 1 January 2024, succeeding the company's founders, Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl. He has since driven a period of record profitable growth and strategic evolution as tonies scaled internationally.

Christian Bailly, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of tonies, says: “In less than two and a half years, Tobias Wann has led tonies’ evolution from category creator to global champion. His ability to set clear priorities, build a scalable organisation, and assemble the right team has produced outstanding results – all delivered in the midst of a volatile macro environment. Toniebox 2 opened tonies’ next era of product innovation and we are convinced that Tobias is the right leader for that chapter. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration.”

Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, comments: “The past two and a half years were about building an ecosystem to pursue tonies’ strategic opportunity at scale. Now, we are focused on evolving tonies into a global icon, with ambition and commitment: The need we meet – a way for children to explore, play and grow independently – is only getting more important, and we are better positioned than ever to grow and lead the category our founders created. I am thankful for the trust of the Supervisory Board and for an outstanding team at tonies. We have everything we need to build an enduring brand for families around the world. That is what drives us.”

Since Tobias Wann assumed leadership, tonies increased group revenue from EUR 361 million (FY 2023) to EUR 630 million (FY 2025), while more than doubling the adjusted EBITDA margin from 4.0% to 8.6%. The period was defined by the launch of Toniebox 2 – the most significant product innovation in the company’s history and a reinvention of the very category tonies once created – and by a rapid global expansion, with international revenues now making up two-thirds of total sales.

In addition, tonies expanded its Management Board with the appointments of Ginny McCormick (Chief Experience Officer), Christoph Frehsee (Chief Revenue Officer), and Hansjörg Müller (Chief Financial Officer) and, in December 2025, was promoted to the SDAX segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For the fiscal year 2026, tonies expects group revenue growth of more than 20% (in constant currency, cc) to EUR 760 million, North America revenue growth of more than 30% (cc) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9 to 11%. The company will hold its first Capital Markets Day at London’s Science Museum on Thursday, June 18. Investors are welcome to attend in-person or virtually.





About tonies

tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children redefining how children aged 1 to 9+ play, learn, and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, around 12.2 million Tonieboxes and over 165 million Tonies have been sold worldwide.

On average, children engage with tonies for ~280 minutes per week, making it a trusted everyday companion that brings the joy and magic of interactive audio entertainment and education into family life worldwide.

The intuitive and award-winning system – centered around Toniebox 2 – offers a portfolio of around 1,500 Tonies figurines and about 20 Tonieplay games and more than 3,500 digital titles via mytonies (library and app) – ranging from tonies Originals® to licensed content from around 460 partners including Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Mattel, Marvel, Paramount, Hasbro, Universal, Sony Music.

tonies is rapidly expanding its platform globally. Besides DACH, central growth regions include tonies’ largest market, North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand, with Tonieboxes now active in over 100 countries. tonies employs more than 630 people, achieved EUR 630 million in group revenue in fiscal year 2025 (+31% yoy), and is listed in the SDAX segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).

Media Contact:

Christian Steinhof

Head of Global Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 171 121 0279

Mail: christian.steinhof@tonies.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Moritz Verleger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 151 5784 6012

Mail: ir@tonies.com