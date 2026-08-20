tonies Aktie
WKN DE: A3CM2W / ISIN: LU2333563281
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20.08.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: tonies extends lead in North America and increases global revenue by 41% in H1 2026 – exceptional demand for Toniebox 2 fuels strong growth dynamic
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EQS-News: tonies SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
tonies extends lead in North America and increases global revenue by 41% in H1 2026 – exceptional demand for Toniebox 2 fuels strong growth dynamic
LUXEMBOURG, 20 August 2026 // tonies SE ("tonies"), the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, delivered another period of strong, profitable growth across segments and product categories in the first half of 2026. tonies recorded an outstanding topline performance, particularly in North America, its most important growth market. Exceptionally strong global demand for Tonieboxes continues to support tonies' ambition to scale sustainably by expanding its installed base. The period also saw the company reach meaningful strategic milestones, including the announcement of Toniebox Lite to grow its ecosystem and plans for further international expansion in 2027.
Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, comments: "The first half of 2026 was strong across every segment, across every category, and with 41% group-level growth. That is the result of a strong team performance and clear strategic priorities: growing internationally, expanding our ecosystem, and deepening our relationships with families. The ongoing success of Toniebox 2 shows we brought the right product to market at the right time. We have once again significantly extended our installed base, laying the groundwork for future growth and evolving tonies into a global icon. With Toniebox Lite, we now have a second device in international markets for the first time, reaching even more families. Thanks to outstanding partnerships, including Bluey, Pokémon and Hasbro, and the strongest pipeline we have had in years, we head into the second half with real confidence."
Hansjörg Müller, CFO of tonies, adds: "We are very pleased with our performance in the first half of the year, growing tonies dynamically, profitably, and sustainably. North America particularly illustrates the massive opportunity still ahead of us. Our largest market is growing fastest at 57%, while household penetration still is in the low double digits. The adjusted EBITDA margin reflects a planned change in timing of our product mix and US tariffs. While selling more Tonieboxes resulted in a temporarily lower gross margin, a growing installed base is the foundation to generate high-margin attach revenue in the years to come. Structurally, that is exactly the path we want to be on. We go into the second half of the year with conviction and confirm our 2026 guidance."
Revenue: tonies grows strongly in all segments and raises international revenue share to 63%
Supported by a strong second quarter, tonies grew across all regions and product categories in H1 2026, with the share of international revenues continuing to increase.
Group revenue in H1 2026 grew 38% yoy (+41% cc) to EUR 242.9 million. Revenue share from markets outside DACH rose by 3 percentage points to 63% (H1 2025: 60%), reflecting the ongoing execution of tonies' international growth strategy and continued geographic diversification. In Q2, tonies grew group revenue 48% yoy (+49% cc) to EUR 117.3 million.
North America remains the primary growth engine. tonies' largest market also recorded the fastest growth in the group in H1, with revenue up 48% yoy (+57% cc) to EUR 104.3 million. Continued expansion of retail partnerships, a growing household penetration, and strong Toniebox demand were the principal drivers. The dynamics in Q2 were even stronger: between April and June, revenue grew 83% yoy (+85% cc) to EUR 56.5 million. With a relatively low current household penetration, there is still substantial headroom for growth in the North American market.
DACH demonstrated tonies’ healthy growth potential in a more established market, once again. In H1, the region significantly accelerated its growth trajectory, with revenue up 26% yoy (+26% cc) to EUR 88.9 million. The performance reflects both the structural dynamic of higher attach sales from a growing installed base and the successful ecosystem expansion through Toniebox 2, format innovations, and new licensing partnerships. In Q2, DACH grew 23% yoy (+23% cc) to EUR 39.0 million.
Rest of World, comprising the United Kingdom & Ireland, France, Australia & New Zealand, increased revenue 41% yoy (+43% cc) to EUR 49.7 million. In Q2, the segment grew 31% yoy (+31% cc) to EUR 21.8m. The segment’s performance is developing according to plan: growing brand awareness and household penetration are supported by globally relevant product launches. With further market entries indicated, tonies will continue its international expansion in 2027.
Growing Toniebox base and strong Tonies revenue drive success
Growth in H1 2026 was broad-based across all product categories: Tonies figurines remain by far the largest category and grew significantly, while Tonieboxes delivered the highest growth rate. The Accessories & Digital category also achieved double-digit growth.
Toniebox revenue grew 65% yoy (+69% cc) in H1 to EUR 57.2 million. Sustained strong demand for Toniebox 2 drove a further step-change in Q2, with growth of 75% yoy (+76% cc) against a relatively low prior-year base as retailers anticipated the launch of Toniebox 2 in Q3 2025. Now, the launch of Toniebox Lite in the second half of 2026 adds a second device to the category and extends tonies' versatile audio ecosystem. A more compact format at a lower entry price point, Toniebox Lite opens tonies’ platform up to additional target groups and expands its addressable market.
Tonies revenue grew 32% yoy (+36% cc) in H1 to EUR 177.1 million. In Q2, the category grew 41% yoy (+43% cc). This acceleration is a further sign of the compounding ecosystem dynamics of attach revenue from a growing installed base. Contributing factors include new, globally compelling content partnerships which, over the past few weeks, saw the additions of Bluey, Pokémon, and "tonified" versions of Hasbro board game classics for Tonieplay, such as Monopoly.
Accessories & Digital revenue grew 13% yoy (+15% cc) to EUR 8.6 million with new Tabletop Shelves, Bluetooth headphones, and Night Light attach resonating particularly well with tonies’ community.
Product mix and US tariffs impact margins, partly offset by operational efficiency gains
In H1, the adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 1.4 percentage points yoy to 0.7%. It was affected by the timing of US tariffs and a temporary disproportionate growth in Toniebox revenue. The latter influenced gross margin in H1 2026 while expanding the installed base that generates high margin attach revenue over time. At the operating level, tonies achieved efficiency gains in fulfillment, marketing, and SG&A, partially offsetting the gross margin effects from Toniebox sales.
Regional profitability reflects tonies' growing operational efficiency: the EBITDA margin in DACH improved by 7.9 percentage points yoy to 24.4%; in North America, a stable margin of 1.3% reflects the greater operational maturity of the most important growth market despite an unfavorable timing of product mix and tariffs; and the EBITDA margin in the Rest of World segment improved by 3.7 percentage points yoy.
Free cash flow in H1 2026 was EUR -64.3 million, reflecting the seasonal build-up of inventory supporting the tentpole launches of Bluey, Hasbro, Pokemon, and Toniebox Lite. For the full year 2026, tonies continues to expect positive free cash flow.
Outlook for FY 2026 confirmed: continued and sustainable profitable growth
tonies reiterates its full guidance range for FY 2026, expecting sustainable and profitable growth, resilient against the currently challenging macroeconomic environment. With most of the revenue and profitability being generated toward year-end, the company expects
The guidance is based on the assumptions that there will be no material deterioration of consumer sentiment or force majeure events. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on an assumed EUR/USD exchange rate of USD 1.20.
CEO Tobias Wann and CFO Hansjörg Müller will present tonies’ H1 2026 results in a webcast today, Thursday, 20 August, at 3:00 pm CET. To register, please click here. All documents are available on tonies’ Investor Relations Website under Publications.
Adjusted P&L
Operating segments* H1 2026 (nominal)
*NA = North America, Operational segments shown in local GAAP; Adjustments on EBITDA only on group level (share-based payments), Reclasses include transfer prices, IFRS effects, Group provisions
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About tonies
tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children redefining how children starting as early as 1 play, learn, and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, around 12.6 million Tonieboxes and over 173 million Tonies have been sold worldwide. tonies employs more than 630 people, achieved EUR 630 million in group revenue in fiscal year 2025 (+31% yoy), and is listed in the SDAX segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).
This document contains forward-looking statements
Certain statements included in this document are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "envisages" or "anticipates" or other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the tonies SE. They are not historical or current facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.
20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tonies SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2333563281, LU2333564099,
|WKN:
|A3CM2W, A3GRR1,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100DAYRVSS1X9EB98
|EQS News ID:
|2385946
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2385946 20.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu tonies
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07:30
|EQS-News: tonies extends lead in North America and increases global revenue by 41% in H1 2026 – exceptional demand for Toniebox 2 fuels strong growth dynamic (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|tonies
|12,64
|2,60%