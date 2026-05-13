EQS-News: tonies records strong start in 2026, accelerating top-line growth in Q1 as global momentum continues

EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

tonies records strong start in 2026, accelerating top-line growth in Q1 as global momentum continues



13.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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tonies records strong start in 2026, accelerating top-line growth in Q1 as global momentum continues

Group revenue grew by 29% yoy (+35% in constant currency/cc) to EUR 125.6m, driven by sustained high demand across all markets

grew by 29% yoy (+35% in constant currency/cc) to EUR 125.6m, driven by sustained high demand across all markets Toniebox revenue increased by 54% yoy (+61% cc) to EUR 25.4m, fueled by continued strong adoption of Toniebox 2

increased by 54% yoy (+61% cc) to EUR 25.4m, fueled by continued strong adoption of Toniebox 2 North America revenue up 20% yoy (+34% cc) to EUR 47.8m as product innovations drive customer engagement

up 20% yoy (+34% cc) to EUR 47.8m as product innovations drive customer engagement Revenue in DACH surged by 28% yoy (+28% cc) to EUR 50.0m as continued strong momentum and shift of Easter into Q1 accelerate growth

surged by 28% yoy (+28% cc) to EUR 50.0m as continued strong momentum and shift of Easter into Q1 accelerate growth Rest of World revenue grew by 50% yoy (+53% cc) to EUR 27.9m due to increased market penetration and retail expansion

grew by 50% yoy (+53% cc) to EUR 27.9m due to increased market penetration and retail expansion tonies confirms guidance for FY 2026, expecting yet another year of strong, profitable growth

LUXEMBOURG, 13 May 2026 // In the first quarter of 2026, tonies SE ("tonies"), the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, delivered further proof that its business is compounding at scale. A particularly strong quarter for Toniebox 2 sales accelerated demand across the content portfolio. Continued retail expansion in all markets and an earlier Easter compared to 2025 provided additional tailwinds.

Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, comments: “tonies is off to a strong start in 2026. The global momentum we built in 2025 with the launch of Toniebox 2 is carrying forward. Families around the world are choosing tonies because we’re bringing them imaginative, audio-first experiences that children love and parents trust. That resonance is what drives demand across all our markets, and it gives me confidence that we are on the right path to making tonies a true global icon. With a great first quarter in the books, we have laid the base to drive meaningful growth and make 2026 another year of success for tonies.”

Hansjörg Müller, CFO of tonies, adds: “35% top-line growth across all markets reflects our business model performing at scale – just as we planned. Every Toniebox we sell today locks in future revenue, and that engine keeps running. Demand is widespread, with all markets contributing and a wider product portfolio than ever before. From this foundation, we are well-positioned to deliver continued profitable growth, even as the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain.”

Revenue Performance

All markets contributed to tonies’ strong revenue performance in the first quarter of 2026. Group revenue grew by 29% yoy (+35% cc) to EUR 125.6 million. Despite extraordinary growth in DACH and FX headwinds, the international revenue share of 60% came in at prior year’s level, underscoring tonies’ global footprint and ambition.

North America continued to grow dynamically, increasing revenue by 20% yoy (+34% cc) to EUR 47.8 million, as recently acquired customers showed high engagement levels and product innovations resonated well. The pronounced FX impact on the topline is expected to be non-material on the margin, given tonies’ high exposure to sourcing in USD. With the recent appointment of seasoned industry veteran Mark McColgan as General Manager, North America, tonies has laid the foundation to further deepen its local footprint and increase household penetration to fuel growth in its largest market.

In DACH, revenue surged by 28% yoy (+28% cc) to EUR 50.0 million. The increase was driven both by high adoption of product innovations as well as the effect of the shift in the timing of Easter from Q2 last year to Q1 this year.

The Rest of World region continued its dynamic growth, increasing revenues by 50% (+53% cc) yoy to EUR 27.9 million. Across the UK, France, Australia and New Zealand, product launches and increasing shelf space at major retailers fueled market share gains.

Reflecting the impact of the launch of Toniebox 2, Toniebox revenue grew by 54% yoy (+61% cc) to EUR 25.4 million. Revenue from Tonies increased by 25% yoy (+31% cc) to EUR 95.4 million, driven by a well-balanced mix of tonies originals and licensed third-party content, as well as a strong adoption of new formats. These included My First Tonies and offerings for older kids, such as new ToniePlay games. Revenue in the Accessories and Digital category grew by 15% yoy (+18% cc) to EUR 4.8 million.

Net assets and financial position

tonies has settled its outstanding convertible bond in a cashless exercise at the beginning of the month by transferring 1,849,830 treasury shares resulting in reduced interest obligations for the outstanding period and an even more improved leverage ratio. No further substantial changes to the net assets and financial position of the group occurred in the period under review compared to the situation as of December 31, 2025, taking into account the seasonal cash outflow.

Outlook for FY 2026 confirmed: continued and sustainable profitable growth

tonies reiterates its full guidance range for FY 2026, expecting sustainable and profitable growth, resilient against a challenging macroeconomic environment. With most of the revenue and profitability being generated toward year-end, the company expects

Group revenue growth : more than 20% in constant currency to over EUR 760m;

: more than 20% in constant currency to over EUR 760m; North America revenue growth : more than 30% in constant currency;

: more than 30% in constant currency; an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9% to 11%.

The guidance is based on the assumptions that there will be no material deterioration of consumer sentiment or force majeure events. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on an assumed EUR/USD exchange rate of USD 1.20.



CEO Tobias Wann and CFO Hansjörg Müller will present tonies’ Q1 2026 results in a webcast today, Wednesday, 13 May at 3:00 pm CET. To register directly for the webcast, please click here. All documents are available on tonies’ Investor Relations Website under Publications. Furthermore, tonies will organize a Capital Markets Day on 18 June in London. Investors are welcome to attend in-person or virtually.

Revenue at a glance

in EUR million Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change Change (cc) Revenue 125.6 97.2 29.2% 35.2% by region DACH 50.0 39.0 28.1% 28.1% North America 47.8 39.7 20.4% 34.0% Rest of World 27.9 18.6 50.3% 52.7% by product category Tonieboxes 25.4 16.5 53.9% 60.8% Tonies figurines 95.4 76.5 24.7% 30.6% Accessories & Digital 4.8 4.2 14.7% 17.7%

Investor Relations Contact:

Moritz Verleger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 151 5784 6012

Mail: ir@tonies.com

Media Contact:

Christian Steinhof

Head of Global Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 171 121 0279

Mail: christian.steinhof@tonies.com



About tonies

tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children redefining how children aged 1 to 9+ play, learn and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, around 12.2 million Tonieboxes and more than 165 million Tonies have been sold worldwide. tonies employs more than 630 people and is listed in the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).

This document contains forward-looking statements

Certain statements included in this document are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "envisages" or "anticipates" or other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the tonies SE. They are not historical or current facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.



Disclaimer

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve several risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described in this document. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable mandatory law or regulation, the tonies SE expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in the tonies SE's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based. Neither tonies SE nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. For the definition of the alternative performance measures used, please refer to the published Annual Report as of December 31, 2025 and the Half-Year Report 2025, or by using the following link to our website: APM.