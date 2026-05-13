tonies Aktie
WKN DE: A3CM2W / ISIN: LU2333563281
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13.05.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: tonies records strong start in 2026, accelerating top-line growth in Q1 as global momentum continues
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EQS-News: tonies SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
tonies records strong start in 2026, accelerating top-line growth in Q1 as global momentum continues
LUXEMBOURG, 13 May 2026 // In the first quarter of 2026, tonies SE ("tonies"), the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, delivered further proof that its business is compounding at scale. A particularly strong quarter for Toniebox 2 sales accelerated demand across the content portfolio. Continued retail expansion in all markets and an earlier Easter compared to 2025 provided additional tailwinds.
Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, comments: “tonies is off to a strong start in 2026. The global momentum we built in 2025 with the launch of Toniebox 2 is carrying forward. Families around the world are choosing tonies because we’re bringing them imaginative, audio-first experiences that children love and parents trust. That resonance is what drives demand across all our markets, and it gives me confidence that we are on the right path to making tonies a true global icon. With a great first quarter in the books, we have laid the base to drive meaningful growth and make 2026 another year of success for tonies.”
Hansjörg Müller, CFO of tonies, adds: “35% top-line growth across all markets reflects our business model performing at scale – just as we planned. Every Toniebox we sell today locks in future revenue, and that engine keeps running. Demand is widespread, with all markets contributing and a wider product portfolio than ever before. From this foundation, we are well-positioned to deliver continued profitable growth, even as the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain.”
Revenue Performance
All markets contributed to tonies’ strong revenue performance in the first quarter of 2026. Group revenue grew by 29% yoy (+35% cc) to EUR 125.6 million. Despite extraordinary growth in DACH and FX headwinds, the international revenue share of 60% came in at prior year’s level, underscoring tonies’ global footprint and ambition.
North America continued to grow dynamically, increasing revenue by 20% yoy (+34% cc) to EUR 47.8 million, as recently acquired customers showed high engagement levels and product innovations resonated well. The pronounced FX impact on the topline is expected to be non-material on the margin, given tonies’ high exposure to sourcing in USD. With the recent appointment of seasoned industry veteran Mark McColgan as General Manager, North America, tonies has laid the foundation to further deepen its local footprint and increase household penetration to fuel growth in its largest market.
In DACH, revenue surged by 28% yoy (+28% cc) to EUR 50.0 million. The increase was driven both by high adoption of product innovations as well as the effect of the shift in the timing of Easter from Q2 last year to Q1 this year.
The Rest of World region continued its dynamic growth, increasing revenues by 50% (+53% cc) yoy to EUR 27.9 million. Across the UK, France, Australia and New Zealand, product launches and increasing shelf space at major retailers fueled market share gains.
Reflecting the impact of the launch of Toniebox 2, Toniebox revenue grew by 54% yoy (+61% cc) to EUR 25.4 million. Revenue from Tonies increased by 25% yoy (+31% cc) to EUR 95.4 million, driven by a well-balanced mix of tonies originals and licensed third-party content, as well as a strong adoption of new formats. These included My First Tonies and offerings for older kids, such as new ToniePlay games. Revenue in the Accessories and Digital category grew by 15% yoy (+18% cc) to EUR 4.8 million.
Net assets and financial position
tonies has settled its outstanding convertible bond in a cashless exercise at the beginning of the month by transferring 1,849,830 treasury shares resulting in reduced interest obligations for the outstanding period and an even more improved leverage ratio. No further substantial changes to the net assets and financial position of the group occurred in the period under review compared to the situation as of December 31, 2025, taking into account the seasonal cash outflow.
Outlook for FY 2026 confirmed: continued and sustainable profitable growth
tonies reiterates its full guidance range for FY 2026, expecting sustainable and profitable growth, resilient against a challenging macroeconomic environment. With most of the revenue and profitability being generated toward year-end, the company expects
The guidance is based on the assumptions that there will be no material deterioration of consumer sentiment or force majeure events. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on an assumed EUR/USD exchange rate of USD 1.20.
CEO Tobias Wann and CFO Hansjörg Müller will present tonies’ Q1 2026 results in a webcast today, Wednesday, 13 May at 3:00 pm CET. To register directly for the webcast, please click here. All documents are available on tonies’ Investor Relations Website under Publications. Furthermore, tonies will organize a Capital Markets Day on 18 June in London. Investors are welcome to attend in-person or virtually.
Revenue at a glance
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Contact:
About tonies
This document contains forward-looking statements
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tonies SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2333563281, LU2333564099,
|WKN:
|A3CM2W, A3GRR1,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326516
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2326516 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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