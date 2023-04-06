EQS-News: tonies SE appoints Dr. Jan Middelhoff as CFO and expands its Management Board

EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Personnel

tonies SE appoints Dr. Jan Middelhoff as CFO and expands its Management Board



06.04.2023

Dr. Jan Middelhoff appointed CFO and Member of Management Board as of 1 May 2023

Management Board of tonies SE will expand from two to three members, effective 1 May 2023

The current CFO Dr. Dr. Florian Drabeck will leave tonies to pursue other entrepreneurial opportunities

LUXEMBOURG, 6 April 2023 // tonies SE ("tonies"), a leading international digital audio platform for children with the award-winning Toniebox, announced today that the Supervisory Board appointed Dr. Jan Middelhoff as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of tonies SE, effective 1 May 2023. He will succeed Dr. Dr. Florian Drabeck, who decided to leave the company to pursue other entrepreneurial opportunities. Also, Middelhoff will be appointed to the Management Board, which will be expanded to three members: The two founders and Co-CEOs Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl as well as new CFO Dr. Jan Middelhoff as additional member.

Anna Dimitrova, Chairperson of the tonies SE Supervisory Board, emphasizes: We are thrilled that Jan will take on the role as CFO and new member of the Management Board. Jan knows tonies inside out and has a strong track record at tonies. We regret to see Florian leave and I would like to thank him for his significant contribution to tonies development over the past two years. The Supervisory Board decided to use this change to expand and strengthen the Management Board beyond the two founders, given the current size of the company after impressive growth over years.

Dr. Jan Middelhoff joined tonies in May 2020, coming from McKinsey & Company. In his tenure at tonies, he held several positions, most recently as MD International and Chief of Staff. In his new role as CFO, he will continue to lead the Strategy Team and Corporate Communications, along with all Finance teams and Investor Relations.

Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl, founders and CO-CEOs at tonies, welcome their new Management Board member: We are excited that Jan, a highly trusted colleague, has been promoted to the Management Board. We have both worked closely with Jan on a daily basis and now are very much looking forward continue this at Board Management level.

Dr. Dr. Florian Drabeck has been CFO of tonies since May 2021 and decided to leave the company at the end of May 2023 to pursue a new entrepreneurial challenge. The upcoming weeks until end of May allow for a smooth transition.

Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl comment: "Working with Florian, his professionalism and his competence were impressive. In particular, our IPO in November 2021 as well as our capital increase in November 2022 were important milestones for our company and very successfully executed thanks to Florian. We respect his desire for a career change, wish him all the best and thank him very much."

About tonies

tonies is the creator and publisher of tonies®, the innovative and award-winning audio system for children aged three and up. Consisting of the Toniebox and the matching audio figurines - called Tonies - the system makes audio content touchable and enables a completely new kind of listening experience: audio play. Launched in 2016 in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, tonies® is available on three continents and offers a portfolio of over 700 Tonies. tonies employs over 400 people and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange through tonies SE since 2021.

