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WKN DE: A3CM2W / ISIN: LU2333563281

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21.05.2026 16:45:03

EQS-News: tonies SE - Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2026 (June 18, London)

EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
tonies SE - Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2026 (June 18, London)

21.05.2026 / 16:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tonies SE - Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2026
Dear Analysts and Investors,

With the launch of Toniebox 2, Tonieplay, and an ongoing strong product pipeline, tonies is entering its next highly dynamic growth phase. To highlight this, we are delighted to invite you to our Capital Markets Day on June 18, 2026 - in person in London or virtually - where we will share our vision for this next exciting chapter. 

The event is dedicated to our evolution from a category creator to becoming a true global icon. Our Management Board will provide a deep dive into the operational levers driving our next chapter. We will unpack the joy and excitement of the ‘tonies experience’, how we power user engagement, outline our plans for driving international, profitable growth, and deliver proofpoints for the resilience of our business model as we advance our company with ambition and ears first. An updated mid-term guidance will also be provided.

A detailed agenda will be published in due course on our IR website. We look forward to welcoming and stepping into dialogue with you. 

Date:

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Start: 10:00 am BST; 11:00 am CEST

End: approx. 3:00 pm BST; 4:00 pm CEST (presentations until 2:00 pm BST, followed by an interactive product exhibition)

Location:

The Smith Centre (part of Science Museum London), Imperial College Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 2BX (Location link)

or virtually (via the webcast link below).

Registration:

Please register here if you plan to attend in person. Please note that due to limited capacity your registration is only final once confirmed. A „RSVP Confirmation“ after registration does not mean final confirmation.

Link to the webcast.

For any questions please contact ir@tonies.com

Best regards,
Your tonies IR team

 

Investor Relations Contact:
Moritz Verleger
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 151 5784 6012
Mail: ir@tonies.com

Media Contact:
Christian Steinhof
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 171 121 0279
Mail: christian.steinhof@tonies.com

 

21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: tonies SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2333563281, LU2333564099,
WKN: A3CM2W, A3GRR1,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2331632

 
End of News EQS News Service

2331632  21.05.2026 CET/CEST

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