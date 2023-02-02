EQS-News: tonies SE: tonies exceeds revenue guidance for FY 2022 with a very strong US business and delivers on profitability outlook

EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

tonies SE: tonies exceeds revenue guidance for FY 2022 with a very strong US business and delivers on profitability outlook



02.02.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





tonies exceeds revenue guidance for FY 2022 with a very strong US business and delivers on profitability outlook

Group revenue expected to increase by approximately +36% YoY to around EUR 255 million driven by international expansion

Revenue in strategically important US market expected to more than triple to around EUR 65 million driven by successful retail penetration

Adjusted EBITDA margin expected within updated guidance range of -5% to -2% for FY 2022 (FY 2021: -8.1%) despite challenging macroeconomic environment

LUXEMBOURG, 02 February 2023 // tonies SE ("tonies"), a leading international digital audio platform for children with the award-winning Toniebox, has released preliminary and unaudited results for the full-year 2022, ended on 31 December 2022. Thanks to a very strong Christmas business, tonies exceeded its revenue guidance for the Group and the US and achieved its guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin.

Marcus Stahl, Co-founder and Co-CEO says: "Once again, we have delivered on our promises. In 2022, a year marked by multiple external challenges, tonies has even exceeded its revenue guidance. Our business model continues to work very well thanks to the fantastic work and dedication of our entire team and thanks to a continued high demand for our fantastic products. We enter the new year stronger than ever, with the confidence that we will continue to successfully drive our international expansion in 2023."

tonies achieved a very strong overall business performance in 2022, group revenue is expected to exceed the full-year guidance of EUR 250 million and come in at around EUR 255 million, representing a growth rate of around +36% YoY compared to the previous year´s level of EUR 188 million.

tonies has ended the year 2022 with very substantial growth in the fourth quarter of over +40% YoY, corresponding to an absolute revenue of around EUR 117 million. This development was driven by a very strong customer demand in the Christmas business, especially in the US. The US continued its rapid growth course in the fourth quarter and, with expected revenue of around EUR 65 million, even clearly exceeded the revenue forecast of EUR 52 million for the full-year 2022. The main driver was the further rollout of tonies, partially supported by the appreciation of the USD against the EUR. At the same time, growth in the profitable DACH region accelerated again in the fourth quarter with positive development following a temporary slowdown in revenue in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improve significantly from -8.1% in 2021 and to be within guidance range of -5% to -2% in 2022.

The final audited figures as well as the guidance for full-year 2023 will be published together with the tonies SE annual report on 13 April 2023.

tonies will hold a presentation on its full-year 2022 results on Thursday, 13 April 2023. All details will be available in due time under: https://ir.tonies.com/financial-calendar/

About tonies

tonies is the creator and publisher of tonies®, the innovative and award-winning audio system for children aged three and up. Consisting of the Toniebox and the matching audio figurines - called Tonies - the system makes audio content touchable and enables a completely new kind of listening experience: audio play. Launched in 2016 in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, tonies® is now available in twelve different countries on two continents and offers a portfolio of over 700 Tonies. tonies employs over 400 people and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange through tonies SE since 2021.



Investor Relations Contact

Manuel Bösing

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +4915157846012

Mail: ir@tonies.com



This document contains forward-looking statements

Certain statements included in this document are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "envisages" or "anticipates" or other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the tonies SE. They are not historical or current facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.

Disclaimer

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve several risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described in this document. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable mandatory law or regulation, the tonies SE expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in the tonies SE's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based. Neither tonies SE nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions.