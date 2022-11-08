EQS-News: tonies SE: tonies to launch cash capital increase targeting gross proceeds of up to EUR 60 million

EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

tonies SE: tonies to launch cash capital increase targeting gross proceeds of up to EUR 60 million



08.11.2022 / 17:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





tonies to launch cash capital increase targeting gross proceeds of up to EUR 60 million

The net proceeds are intended to be used to build up inventory for further growth and international expansion (in particular in the US), as well as to strengthen the balance sheet

Up to EUR 38 million of overall gross proceeds are fully committed by a number of the Companys existing larger shareholders, including its major shareholder Armira

LUXEMBOURG, November 8, 2022 Today, the management board of tonies SE (tonies or the Company, ISIN: LU2333563281, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: TNIE), with the approval of the supervisory board, resolved to launch a capital increase from the Companys authorised capital against cash contributions by way of a private placement to institutional investors. In accordance with the Companys articles of association, shareholders preferential subscription rights were excluded.

Investment vehicles managed and/or advised by subsidiaries of Armira Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG, together representing the Companys largest shareholder, have confirmed their ongoing support of the Company and committed, subject to certain conditions, to participate in the capital increase by subscribing to new class A shares in the size of up to EUR 30 million at the placement price. Subject to certain take-up and pricing conditions, two other larger existing shareholders have confirmed additional commitments in the aggregate size of EUR 8 million at the placement price. Furthermore, a new long-term investor has committed to participate in the size of up to EUR 20 million at the placement price (subject to certain pricing conditions).

Marcus Stahl, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, says: "We are humbled by the strong support of our largest shareholders of which several have already committed to participate in the envisaged capital increase. With this capital increase, we are inviting other existing and also new investors to join our path to profitable growth. We will use the proceeds of the capital increase mainly to bolster our inventory, which will support our strong growth path especially in the US as well as better margins in the coming years.

Through the issuance of new class A shares in dematerialized form, each with full dividend rights for the financial year 2022, the Company is targeting total gross proceeds of up to EUR 60 million. The number of class A shares to be issued and the placement price per new class A share will be determined on the basis of an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase to build up inventory for further growth and international expansion (in particular in the US), as well as to strengthen the balance sheet. The Company has already seen its share of revenues outside the DACH region increase from 12% in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to 29% in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and expects the intended investments to fuel momentum of this ongoing successful international expansion with a focus on the US market and to help replicate the profitable DACH business model.

In this context, subject to the successful completion of the envisaged capital increase and the further macroeconomic developments, the Companys management team intends not to exercise the existing EUR 20 million upsize option (expiring on December 15, 2022) of its existing convertible bond.

The new shares will be admitted to trading without a prospectus and are expected to be included in the existing quotation for the Companys shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

As part of the transaction, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days, subject to customary exceptions.

The order book is expected to close on November 9, 2022 prior to the start of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, although the Company reserves the right to close the order book at any time earlier.

Berenberg is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the capital increase.

About tonies

tonies is the creator and publisher of tonies®, the innovative and award-winning audio system for children aged three and up. Consisting of the Toniebox and the matching audio figurines - called Tonies - the system makes audio content touchable and enables a completely new kind of listening experience: audio play. Launched in 2016 in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, tonies® is now available in twelve different countries on two continents and offers a portfolio of over 700 Tonies. tonies employs over 400 people and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange through tonies SE since 2021.

Investor Relations Contact

Manuel Bösing

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +4915157846012

Mail: ir@tonies.com

