EQS-News: tonies targets to more than double group revenue by 2030 and announces further international expansion plans at first-ever Capital Markets Day

EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

tonies targets to more than double group revenue by 2030 and announces further international expansion plans at first-ever Capital Markets Day



18.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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tonies targets to more than double group revenue by 2030 and announces further international expansion plans at first-ever Capital Markets Day

tonies publishes mid-term ambition, targets to more than double group revenue to >EUR 1.4bn (by FY 2030) and aims to achieve an adj. EBITDA margin between 16-18% (mid-term)

Global expansion is planned to continue with at least two additional market launches in 2027 and presence in all major regions of the world by 2030

New Global Advisory Group brings together leading childhood development experts to provide science-backed guidance on product and content development

LUXEMBOURG/LONDON, 18 June 2026 // tonies SE (“tonies”), the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, today will host its first-ever Capital Markets Day. After creating an entirely new category at the intersection of technology, toys, content, and gaming while building an increasingly profitable global enterprise in less than a decade, tonies now sets out its financial ambitions and the strategic roadmap that will shape the years ahead.

Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, says: “tonies has global appeal and a market opportunity far beyond our current size. We are building a global icon around a platform model that drives subscription-like behavior. Three priorities will drive value over the coming years: building a multi-device ecosystem that compounds value, leveraging our global product-market fit, and extending our story of reliable, profitable growth. The opportunity in front of us is greater than anything we have delivered so far – and we have the demand, the team, and the plan to capture it.”

tonies' growth ambition is anchored in three mutually reinforcing pillars. First, building an ecosystem designed to shape the future of childhood, generating recurring cohort revenue. Second, winning internationally, with the US representing the single largest near-term opportunity alongside upcoming launches in new markets. And third, building on a proven resilient financial model, by scaling a platform that does not need to be rebuilt market by market, but generates operating leverage fueling margin expansion. Across all three, tonies is deploying AI to accelerate localization, compress development cycles, and increase output without proportionate cost over time.

Midterm ambition underscores potential for profitable growth in years ahead

By 2030, the company targets revenues exceeding EUR 1.4 billion. Topline growth is expected to be primarily driven by expanding current activities, with additional contributions from new device developments and new market launches. tonies aims to achieve an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 16–18% mid-term. This target reflects the natural evolution toward higher-margin attach revenue over time, together with a growing installed base, alongside improved operating leverage stemming from structural improvements across cost of goods, fulfillment, and the broader cost base – including SG&A.

Hansjörg Müller, CFO of tonies, explains: “Our financial model is built on an ecosystem flywheel: a growing installed base and a compounding relationship drive recurring and predictable revenue, and operating leverage improves with every market we roll out and scale. What makes this model particularly sustainable is the underlying resilience: We have delivered on our guidance every year since our IPO, recording profitable growth while facing supply chain disruption, geopolitical instability, consumer restraint, and even a historic tariff environment. Our ambition to grow tonies far beyond the billion-mark while significantly increasing our profitability in the coming years reflects us continuing this proven trajectory.”

International expansion continues in new and established markets

tonies aims to more than double its topline by 2030 as the global opportunity remains largely untapped. With significant penetration headroom in existing markets – in the US, tonies serves only ~12% of target households, compared to ~58% in DACH – and more than 570 million addressable households1 around the world overall, international growth is and remains one of tonies’ most powerful value drivers. In addition, tonies follows an omnichannel strategy to drive revenue, continuously growing and scaling its retail footprint: Since 2019, tonies has grown its number of points of sale by more than 30% annually (CAGR) to more than 25,000 worldwide.

Christoph Frehsee, CRO of tonies, says: “We have built a proven and repeatable global growth engine. Every market launch strengthens our data, our operating playbook, our retail partnerships, our localization capabilities, and our content ecosystem – making each successive launch more effective than the last. With significant growth potential still ahead of us, we are preparing to enter at least two new markets in 2027 and establish tonies across all major regions of the world by 2030.”

Growing and engaging the world’s leading audio platform with a commitment to a good childhood

tonies today announces the launch of its Global Advisory Group, a panel of leading experts across childhood development, education, neuroscience, pediatrics, and family wellbeing. Developmental research has long informed how tonies designs products and curates content. The Global Advisory Group formalizes that commitment as the company scales globally, ensuring innovation continues to be informed by trusted, independent expertise. Founding members include Michael Levine, Chrissy Lawler, Dr. Ellen Wartella, Dr. Katharina Meier-Batrakow, and Meredith Halpern-Ranzer, whose backgrounds span leading research institutions, and independent practice.

Ginny McCormick, CXO of tonies, says: “At tonies, we are not building products for a moment. We are building relationships with families that grow across childhood. That requires more than beloved content, it requires trust. We believe the best childhood experiences are grounded in a deep understanding of how children learn, listen, and develop. Our Global Advisory Group reflects our commitment to bringing that expertise into everything we create.”

The strength of tonies’ unique portfolio is visible in the pace of what the company is bringing to the market: within just a few weeks, tonies has launched Hasbro flagship games on Tonieplay, announced bringing Bluey to the Toniebox, and will shortly launch the first products from its collaboration with Pokémon – three of the world's most beloved children's brands, arriving in rapid succession. Tonies’ content portfolio now represents a large chunk of the world’s leading children's IPs, a breadth that reflects both the platform's reach and the trust the industry places in it.

1 Indicative estimate of households with at least one child aged 0–9 across all markets worldwide



About tonies

tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children redefining how children aged 1 to 9+ play, learn, and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, around 12.2 million Tonieboxes and over 165 million Tonies have been sold worldwide.

On average, children engage with tonies for ~280 minutes per week, making it a trusted everyday companion that brings the joy and magic of interactive audio entertainment and education into family life worldwide.

The intuitive and award-winning system – centered around Toniebox 2 – offers a portfolio of around 1,500 Tonies figurines and about 20 Tonieplay games and more than 3,500 digital titles via mytonies (library and app) – ranging from tonies Originals® to licensed content from around 350 partners including Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Mattel, Marvel, Paramount, Hasbro, Universal, Sony Music.

tonies is rapidly expanding its platform globally. Besides DACH, central growth regions include tonies’ largest market, North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand, with Tonieboxes now active in over 100 countries. tonies employs more than 630 people, achieved EUR 630 million in group revenue in fiscal year 2025 (+31% yoy), and is listed in the SDAX segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).

This document contains forward-looking statements



Certain statements included in this document are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", “target”, "intends", "plans", "predicts", "envisages" or "anticipates" or other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the tonies SE, incl. a flat memory chip cost development and that current tariff regimes remain stable. They are not historical or current facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.

Disclaimer



By their nature, forward-looking statements involve several risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described in this document. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable mandatory law or regulation, tonies SE expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in tonies SE's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based. Neither tonies SE nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. For the definition of the alternative performance measures used, please refer to the published Annual Report as of December 31, 2025 or by using the following link to our website: APM

Media Contact:



tonies:

Christian Steinhof

Head of Global Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 171 121 0279

Mail: christian.steinhof@tonies.com

Investor Relations Contact:



tonies:

Moritz Verleger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 151 5784 6012

Mail: ir@tonies.com