EQS-News: Top News Audiences See RI, The One AI That Does It All, Better Streaming Across Smart TVs, Online, and On-Demand Platforms as Streaming Viewership Surpasses Cable and Broadcast

EQS-News: ReelTime Rentals, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Top News Audiences See RI, The One AI That Does It All, Better Streaming Across Smart TVs, Online, and On-Demand Platforms as Streaming Viewership Surpasses Cable and Broadcast



17.12.2025 / 13:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BOTHELL, WA - December 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ReelTime Media, Inc. (OTCID: RLTR) today announced that audiences watching Fox News last night via streaming saw “RI, The One AI That Does It All, Better” featuring content created entirely by its proprietary Reel Intelligence (“RI”) platform. The spot showcased content created without any actors, camera, crew, directors, musicians, unions, locations, or any other traditional methods.

As streaming (including smart TVs, online access, and on-demand viewing) content now accounts for nearly half of all U.S. television consumption, reflecting a fundamental shift in how audiences consume news.

The spot delivered a clear message to viewers: “AI is everywhere, but none of it does everything… until now.” The segment introduced Reel Intelligence as “the one AI that does it all, better,” highlighting RI’s ability to generate professional-grade video, images, music, voices, research, and even software code, all from a single interface.

Reel Intelligence is designed to outperform fragmented AI solutions by combining multiple advanced capabilities into one unified, self-learning platform. Unlike traditional AI systems that depend on massive, centralized data centers and specialized hardware, RI operates on a distributed, chip-agnostic architecture that lives throughout the connected world. This approach enables greater efficiency, scalability, and environmental sustainability while delivering higher-quality results than any single-purpose AI.

“RI was built for real-world scale, not demos,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO and CTO of ReelTime Media. “What audiences are seeing is a new class of Intelligence, one platform that can replace entire stacks of disconnected tools, while operating more efficiently and with far less infrastructure.”

ReelTime Media continues to expand the reach of Reel Intelligence across broadcast, streaming, digital media, and enterprise environments, positioning RI as a next-generation Intelligence platform built for where media consumption is headed.

About ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR)

ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTC:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform delivers an unprecedented suite of tools for creating images, audio, video, and more. ReelTime has also pioneered virtual reality content development and technology, providing end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services. The company continues to leverage its expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced worldwide.

Media Contact:

Barry Henthorn, CEO - ReelTime Media

Email: ceo@reeltime.com

Website: www.ReelTime.com

News Source: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.