EQS-News: Top News Audiences See RI, The One AI That Does It All, Better Streaming Across Smart TVs, Online, and On-Demand Platforms as Streaming Viewership Surpasses Cable and Broadcast

BOTHELL, WA - December 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ReelTime Media, Inc. (OTCID: RLTR) today announced that audiences watching Fox News last night via streaming saw “RI, The One AI That Does It All, Better” featuring content created entirely by its proprietary Reel Intelligence (“RI”) platform. The spot showcased content created without any actors, camera, crew, directors, musicians, unions, locations, or any other traditional methods.
As streaming (including smart TVs, online access, and on-demand viewing) content now accounts for nearly half of all U.S. television consumption, reflecting a fundamental shift in how audiences consume news.
The spot delivered a clear message to viewers: “AI is everywhere, but none of it does everything… until now.” The segment introduced Reel Intelligence as “the one AI that does it all, better,” highlighting RI’s ability to generate professional-grade video, images, music, voices, research, and even software code, all from a single interface.
Reel Intelligence is designed to outperform fragmented AI solutions by combining multiple advanced capabilities into one unified, self-learning platform. Unlike traditional AI systems that depend on massive, centralized data centers and specialized hardware, RI operates on a distributed, chip-agnostic architecture that lives throughout the connected world. This approach enables greater efficiency, scalability, and environmental sustainability while delivering higher-quality results than any single-purpose AI.
“RI was built for real-world scale, not demos,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO and CTO of ReelTime Media. “What audiences are seeing is a new class of Intelligence, one platform that can replace entire stacks of disconnected tools, while operating more efficiently and with far less infrastructure.”
ReelTime Media continues to expand the reach of Reel Intelligence across broadcast, streaming, digital media, and enterprise environments, positioning RI as a next-generation Intelligence platform built for where media consumption is headed.
