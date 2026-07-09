EQS-News: Top YouTube Creator PrestonPlayz Selects ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) for Merchandise Production and Fulfillment at the Company's New 100,000-Square-Foot Facility

EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Top YouTube Creator PrestonPlayz Selects ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) for Merchandise Production and Fulfillment at the Company's New 100,000-Square-Foot Facility



09.07.2026 / 14:19 CET/CEST

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Creator With approximately 65 Million Combined YouTube Subscribers Brings Production and Fulfillment of his Official Fire Merch Line to ADMQ's New Fort Worth Headquarters - The First Marquee Agreement Signed Since the Company Completed Its $13 Million Facility

A Member of Preston's Team Will office On-site, Working Directly With ADMQ's Production and Shipping Operations to Deliver Real-time Customer Service to Fans - An Embedded Model Preston is Pioneering in the YouTube Merchandise Industry

FORT WORTH, TX - July 9, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) (“ADMQ” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital production, and fulfillment services, today announced that Preston Arsement - the North Texas-based creator known to tens of millions of fans worldwide as PrestonPlayz - has selected ADMQ to provide merchandise production and fulfillment for his official merchandise line, Fire Merch (firemerch.com), at the Company's new 100,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and production facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

Under the agreement, a member of Preston's team will office on-site at ADMQ's facility, working directly with the Company's production and shipping teams. The embedded arrangement - a model Preston is pioneering among leading YouTube creators - is designed to give fans real-time customer service, immediate quality oversight, and faster order resolution from the production floor to the front door. The companies believe this hands-on approach will set the standard for customer experience in the YouTube merchandise industry.

The agreement represents the first marquee brand win for ADMQ since the Company completed construction of its $13 million facility and began consolidating operations into the new headquarters in April 2026. The facility unites the Company's screen printing, embroidery, digital production, warehousing, and e-commerce fulfillment capabilities under one roof - a combination of scale, speed, and vertical integration that management believes was decisive in winning the business.

“We built this facility to win exactly this kind of business,” said Marc Johnson, CEO of ADM Endeavors. “Preston's organization could have placed this business anywhere in the country. They chose Fort Worth because we can produce, quality-check, and ship his merchandise under one roof - with his own team member standing on our floor. The new building is already doing what we said it would do: opening doors that were closed to us a year ago.”

Preston ranks among the most-watched creators on YouTube, with billions of lifetime video views and one of the platform's most engaged fan communities. His YouTube network includes:

Preston (flagship channel) - approximately 32 million subscribers

PrestonPlayz - more than 17 million subscribers

TBNRfrags - approximately 8 million subscribers

PrestonGamez - approximately 5 million subscribers

PrestonReacts - approximately 4 million subscribers

Combined, Preston's primary channels reach approximately 65 million YouTube subscribers.

For ADMQ, the agreement marks the Company's entry into creator commerce - one of the fastest-growing categories in branded merchandise - and advances a core element of its growth strategy: building dedicated, long-term client relationships that generate recurring production and fulfillment volume. Management believes the embedded-team model developed with Preston's organization can be replicated for additional creators and high-volume e-commerce brands seeking U.S.-based production with direct oversight.

“Creator commerce demands everything our model does best - speed, quality, and flexibility at scale,” Johnson added. “An order from a fan can now be produced, inspected, and shipped with Preston's team watching it happen in real time. We intend to make ADMQ the home for creators who take their fans seriously.”

Under the agreement, ADMQ expects to provide screen printing, embroidery, digital production, warehousing, and direct-to-fan pick, pack, and ship fulfillment for Fire Merch orders placed at firemerch.com. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About ADM Endeavors, Inc.

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a diversified, vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, branded merchandise, screen printing, embroidery, digital production, and fulfillment services. Through its subsidiary Just Right Products, Inc. and its FW Promo division, the Company serves corporate, government, education, and organizational customers throughout Texas and across the United States from its new 100,000-square-foot headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit admendeavors.com.

About Preston (PrestonPlayz)

Preston Arsement, known online as PrestonPlayz, is one of YouTube's most popular creators, producing family-friendly gaming, challenge, and entertainment content across a network of channels reaching approximately 65 million combined subscribers. His official merchandise line, Fire Merch, is available at firemerch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected scope, timing, and benefits of the agreement; anticipated production and fulfillment activity; expected customer-service outcomes; the potential replication of the embedded-team model; and future growth. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that anticipated order volumes do not materialize, that the agreement is modified or terminated, that the Company experiences operational or capacity constraints, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Marc Johnson, CEO

ADM Endeavors, Inc.

Phone: 817.231.8048

Email: info@admendeavors.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: ADM Endeavors