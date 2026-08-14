EQS-News: Tradegate AG publishes its half-year report

EQS-News: Tradegate AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Tradegate AG publishes its half-year report



14.08.2026 / 15:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 14 August 2026

Tradegate AG publishes its half-year report



Tradegate AG looks back on an exceptionally strong first half of 2026.

Revenue as a market specialist for shares and exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange (Tradegate BSX) increased by 15 % compared with the same period last year to around € 281 billion.

The number of individual transactions rose by 31.7 % to 47,497,913 trades. The highest increases in turnover, at around 50 %, were recorded in January and June, whilst March and April saw declines of 5.5 % and 13.2 % respectively.

Due to periods of high market volatility, better gross margins were achieved in securities trading compared with the previous year.

Profit from ordinary activities therefore rose disproportionately to the growth in turnover, increasing by 63.7 % to € 66.11 million. Net profit after tax rose by 64.2 % to € 46.087 million.

In the first six weeks of the second half of the year, moderate growth in turnover of around 12 % compared with the previous year has continued.

The half-yearly report is available on the company’s website at www.tradegate.ag.

About Tradegate AG

Tradegate AG is a CRR credit institution based in Berlin. Its main area of business is acting as a Market Specialist for over fourteen thousand types of securities (shares, ETPs and derivatives) on the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange, which specialises in the needs of private investors, as well as on other stock exchanges in Europe. With the tradegate.direct app, Tradegate AG enables private investors to trade directly and free of charge on the Tradegate BSX. In addition, it issues structured products and operates exclusive private banking under the Berliner Effektenbank brand.

Contact: Investor and Public Relations

Catherine Hughes

Telephone: (030) 89 606 -145

Email: chughes@tradegate.de