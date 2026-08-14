Tradegate Aktie
WKN DE: 521690 / ISIN: DE0005216907
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14.08.2026 15:29:14
EQS-News: Tradegate AG publishes its half-year report
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EQS-News: Tradegate AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
Berlin, 14 August 2026
Tradegate AG publishes its half-year report
Revenue as a market specialist for shares and exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange (Tradegate BSX) increased by 15 % compared with the same period last year to around € 281 billion.
The number of individual transactions rose by 31.7 % to 47,497,913 trades. The highest increases in turnover, at around 50 %, were recorded in January and June, whilst March and April saw declines of 5.5 % and 13.2 % respectively.
Due to periods of high market volatility, better gross margins were achieved in securities trading compared with the previous year.
Profit from ordinary activities therefore rose disproportionately to the growth in turnover, increasing by 63.7 % to € 66.11 million. Net profit after tax rose by 64.2 % to € 46.087 million.
In the first six weeks of the second half of the year, moderate growth in turnover of around 12 % compared with the previous year has continued.
The half-yearly report is available on the company’s website at www.tradegate.ag.
About Tradegate AG
Tradegate AG is a CRR credit institution based in Berlin. Its main area of business is acting as a Market Specialist for over fourteen thousand types of securities (shares, ETPs and derivatives) on the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange, which specialises in the needs of private investors, as well as on other stock exchanges in Europe. With the tradegate.direct app, Tradegate AG enables private investors to trade directly and free of charge on the Tradegate BSX. In addition, it issues structured products and operates exclusive private banking under the Berliner Effektenbank brand.
Contact: Investor and Public Relations
Catherine Hughes
Telephone: (030) 89 606 -145
Email: chughes@tradegate.de
14.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Tradegate AG
|Kurfürstendamm 119
|10711 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 89 606 144
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 89 606 134
|E-mail:
|htimm@tradegate.de
|Internet:
|www.tradegate.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005216907
|WKN:
|521690
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299007BIE0JSIBS4K52
|EQS News ID:
|2383366
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2383366 14.08.2026 CET/CEST
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