Tradegate Aktie

Tradegate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 521690 / ISIN: DE0005216907

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.08.2026 15:29:14

EQS-News: Tradegate AG publishes its half-year report

EQS-News: Tradegate AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Tradegate AG publishes its half-year report

14.08.2026 / 15:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 14 August 2026

 

Tradegate AG publishes its half-year report


Tradegate AG looks back on an exceptionally strong first half of 2026.

Revenue as a market specialist for shares and exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange (Tradegate BSX) increased by 15 % compared with the same period last year to around € 281 billion.

The number of individual transactions rose by 31.7 % to 47,497,913 trades. The highest increases in turnover, at around 50 %, were recorded in January and June, whilst March and April saw declines of 5.5 % and 13.2 % respectively.

Due to periods of high market volatility, better gross margins were achieved in securities trading compared with the previous year.

Profit from ordinary activities therefore rose disproportionately to the growth in turnover, increasing by 63.7 % to € 66.11 million. Net profit after tax rose by 64.2 % to € 46.087 million.

In the first six weeks of the second half of the year, moderate growth in turnover of around 12 % compared with the previous year has continued.

The half-yearly report is available on the company’s website at www.tradegate.ag.

 

 

 

About Tradegate AG

Tradegate AG is a CRR credit institution based in Berlin. Its main area of business is acting as a Market Specialist for over fourteen thousand types of securities (shares, ETPs and derivatives) on the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange, which specialises in the needs of private investors, as well as on other stock exchanges in Europe. With the tradegate.direct app, Tradegate AG enables private investors to trade directly and free of charge on the Tradegate BSX. In addition, it issues structured products and operates exclusive private banking under the Berliner Effektenbank brand.

 

 

Contact: Investor and Public Relations

Catherine Hughes

Telephone: (030) 89 606 -145

Email: chughes@tradegate.de


14.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Tradegate AG
Kurfürstendamm 119
10711 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89 606 144
Fax: +49 (0)30 89 606 134
E-mail: htimm@tradegate.de
Internet: www.tradegate.ag
ISIN: DE0005216907
WKN: 521690
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299007BIE0JSIBS4K52
EQS News ID: 2383366

 
End of News EQS News Service

2383366  14.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank 85,00 0,00% Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.08.26 KW 33: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Börsen zur Schlussglocke in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. An der Wall Street ging es etwas runter. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen