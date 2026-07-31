CENIT Aktie
WKN: 540710 / ISIN: DE0005407100
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31.07.2026 08:00:23
EQS-News: Transformation continues: CENIT shows increased profitability in the first half year 2026
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EQS-News: CENIT AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
Stuttgart, July 31, 2026 – The CENIT Group continues the positive trend of the first quarter of 2026 and made further progress in its operational transformation. This was reflected in an improvement in operating profitability during the first half of 2026.
After six months, the CENIT Group generated revenues of EUR k 104,657 (previous year: EUR k 103,705/+0.9%). Revenues from third-party software declined by 1.9% to EUR k 49,187 (previous year: EUR k 50,152). Revenues from CENIT’s proprietary software increased slightly from EUR k 9,561 to EUR k 9,831 (+2.8%). Revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment rose by 3.6% to EUR k 45,492 (previous year: EUR k 43,905).
In the first half of 2026, the CENIT Group achieved EBITDA of EUR k 8,517 (previous year: EUR k 1,201/>100%). The EBITDA margin improved to 8.1% (previous year: 1.2% of revenue), driven primarily by an improved cost structure. When looking at the quarter in isolated terms, expenses related to organizational changes within the CENIT Group must be taken into account. Despite these one-off effects, the second quarter closed with EBITDA and EBIT at approximately the same level as in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR k 44,140 (December 31, 2025: EUR k 42,692). The equity ratio stood at 30.1% (December 31, 2025: 30.0%). Cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR k 23,675 at the reporting date (December 31, 2025: EUR k 16,223). Primarily as a result of the improved earnings performance, operating cash flow reached EUR k 13,149 (previous year: EUR k 9,990).
As of June 30, 2026, the Group employed 916 people (December 31, 2025: 903).
The full half year report as of June 30, 2026, is available on the CENIT website: www.cenit.com/reports
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31.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
|E-mail:
|aktie@cenit.de
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407100
|WKN:
|540710
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200KYFPOLFJNEWL98
|EQS News ID:
|2375072
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375072 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
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