EQS-News: Transformation continues: CENIT shows increased profitability in the first half year 2026

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Transformation continues: CENIT shows increased profitability in the first half year 2026



31.07.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Stuttgart, July 31, 2026 – The CENIT Group continues the positive trend of the first quarter of 2026 and made further progress in its operational transformation. This was reflected in an improvement in operating profitability during the first half of 2026.

After six months, the CENIT Group generated revenues of EUR k 104,657 (previous year: EUR k 103,705/+0.9%). Revenues from third-party software declined by 1.9% to EUR k 49,187 (previous year: EUR k 50,152). Revenues from CENIT’s proprietary software increased slightly from EUR k 9,561 to EUR k 9,831 (+2.8%). Revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment rose by 3.6% to EUR k 45,492 (previous year: EUR k 43,905).

In the first half of 2026, the CENIT Group achieved EBITDA of EUR k 8,517 (previous year: EUR k 1,201/>100%). The EBITDA margin improved to 8.1% (previous year: 1.2% of revenue), driven primarily by an improved cost structure. When looking at the quarter in isolated terms, expenses related to organizational changes within the CENIT Group must be taken into account. Despite these one-off effects, the second quarter closed with EBITDA and EBIT at approximately the same level as in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR k 44,140 (December 31, 2025: EUR k 42,692). The equity ratio stood at 30.1% (December 31, 2025: 30.0%). Cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR k 23,675 at the reporting date (December 31, 2025: EUR k 16,223). Primarily as a result of the improved earnings performance, operating cash flow reached EUR k 13,149 (previous year: EUR k 9,990).

As of June 30, 2026, the Group employed 916 people (December 31, 2025: 903).

The full half year report as of June 30, 2026, is available on the CENIT website: www.cenit.com/reports

About CENIT:

CENIT shapes the future of sustainable digitalization with vision, strategy and a passion for innovation. For more than 35 years, CENIT has been an experienced partner to business, developing holistic IT solutions for client companies from key industries like automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, financial services and retail. On the strength of deep process expertise and technology excellence, the company supports clients on their path toward sustainable digital transformation, opening up new opportunities for growth and added value. CENIT collaborates with its customers to strategically develop innovative technologies. The portfolio combines high-performance software with targeted consulting on system architecture, integration and operation. CENIT focuses particularly on product lifecycle management and digital manufacturing – technologies that promote automation, boost efficiency and drive innovation. To serve its customers by making digitalization effective and profitable, CENIT employs around 1.000 people worldwide. www.cenit.com

Please send queries to:

CENIT AG

Investor Relations

Tanja Marinovic

Industriestrasse 52-54

D-70565 Stuttgart

Tel.:+497117825-3320

Email: aktie@cenit.de

Additional Information:

This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.