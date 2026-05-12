EQS-News: Transformation on track: CENIT shows significant increase in profitability in the first quarter of 2026

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Transformation on track: CENIT shows significant increase in profitability in the first quarter of 2026



12.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stuttgart, May 12, 2026 – The CENIT Group continues to make progress on its successful transformation path. In the first quarter of 2026, this became particularly evident through a noticeable improvement in operating profitability. During this period, CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR k 5,033 (previous year: EUR k -2,439/+>100%). The prior-year figures include one-off effects related to the successfully completed restructuring. The significantly improved EBITDA margin, now at 9.6% (of revenue), is primarily the result of a substantially improved cost structure.

In detail: After three months, the CENIT Group generated revenues of EUR k 52,472 (previous year: EUR k 51,508/ +1.9%). Revenues from third-party software declined by 1.4% to EUR k 24,580 (previous year: EUR k 24,917). Revenue from CENIT’s proprietary software increased slightly from EUR k 4,409 to EUR k 4,615 (+4.7%). Revenue in the CENIT Consulting and Services segment rose by 4.5% to EUR k 23,149 (previous year: EUR k 22,147).

Gross profit (total output less cost of materials) amounted to EUR k 31,688 (previous year: EUR k 30,959), representing an increase of 2.4%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR k 5,033 (previous year: EUR k -2,439/ +>100%) and EBIT of EUR k 2,968 (previous year: EUR k -5,435/+>100%).

Financial position and net assets

As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR k 45,476 (December 31, 2025: EUR k 42,692). The equity ratio stood at 28.8% (December 31, 2025: 30.0%). Cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR k 28,640 (December 31, 2025: EUR k 16,223). This results in net bank debt of only EUR k 4,770 (previous year: EUR k 13,770). Operating cash flow reached EUR k 13,757 (previous year: EUR k 11,660), primarily driven by the improvement in quarterly earnings.

Employees

As of March 31, 2026, the Group employed 901 people (December 31, 2025: 903). Personnel expenses in the reporting period amounted to EUR K 22,689 in the CENIT Group (previous year: EUR k 28,737).

Outlook

The Management Board and management team are very optimistic about the upcoming quarters. Based on current business development, the Management Board confirms the published forecast for the current financial year. Considering overall economic and sector-specific developments, Group revenue of at least EUR 210.0 million is still expected. EBITDA for 2026 is forecast at a minimum of EUR 18.0 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.57%.

The full quarterly statement as of March 31, 2026 is available on the CENIT website: www.cenit.com/reports.

About CENIT:

CENIT shapes the future of sustainable digitalization with vision, strategy and a passion for innovation. For more than 35 years, CENIT has been an experienced partner to business, developing holistic IT solutions for client companies from key industries like automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, financial services and retail. On the strength of deep process expertise and technology excellence, the company supports clients on their path toward sustainable digital transformation, opening up new opportunities for growth and added value. CENIT collaborates with its customers to strategically develop innovative technologies. The portfolio combines high-performance software with targeted consulting on system architecture, integration and operation. CENIT focuses particularly on product lifecycle management and digital manufacturing – technologies that promote automation, boost efficiency and drive innovation. To serve its customers by making digitalization effective and profitable, CENIT employs around 1.000 people worldwide. www.cenit.com

Please send queries to:

CENIT AG

Investor Relations

Tanja Marinovic

Industriestrasse 52-54

D-70565 Stuttgart

Tel.:+497117825-3320

Email: aktie@cenit.de

Additional Information:

This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.