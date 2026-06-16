TRATON Aktie

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WKN DE: TRAT0N / ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7

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16.06.2026 14:45:03

EQS-News: TRATON Annual General Meeting approves Executive and Supervisory Boards' actions and resolves on a dividend of €0.93 per share for 2025 

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
TRATON Annual General Meeting approves Executive and Supervisory Boards' actions and resolves on a dividend of €0.93 per share for 2025 

16.06.2026 / 14:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON Annual General Meeting approves Executive and Supervisory Boards' actions and resolves on a dividend of €0.93 per share for 2025 

Munich, June 16, 2026 – TRATON Annual General Meeting approved all items on this year’s Annual General Meeting agenda by a large majority. They resolved on a dividend payout for financial year 2025 of €0.93 per share, compared to last year’s figure of €1.70, reflecting lower earnings, while continuing to follow a balanced and responsible capital allocation approach. In addition, shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards for fiscal year 2025 as well as the remuneration report presented to them.

TRATON CEO Christian Levin said in his speech with reference to the 2025 financial year: “We continued to strengthen our group-wide functions, unlocking further potential across TRATON. Our TRATON Financial Services business kept expanding. And our new Group R&D function, with around 9,000 engineers, is already improving collaboration. This is essential for advancing the TRATON Modular System, which will help us deliver scalable, competitive solutions across markets. A major milestone was our expansion in China. With Scania’s new industrial hub in Rugao, we have taken an important step — not only in production capacity, but in access to innovation, speed, and technological expertise.”

Further information on TRATON SE’s Annual General Meeting, the voting results, and the speech by Christian Levin can be found at: www.traton.com/agm 

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE  
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.


16.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 2346154

 
End of News EQS News Service

2346154  16.06.2026 CET/CEST

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