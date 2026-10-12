EQS-News: TRATON GROUP increases third quarter 2026 unit sales by 10% to 78,900 vehicles driven by strong US business

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TRATON GROUP increases third quarter 2026 unit sales by 10% to 78,900 vehicles driven by strong US business



12.10.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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TRATON GROUP increases third quarter 2026 unit sales by 10% to 78,900 vehicles driven by strong US business

Munich, October 12, 2026 – The TRATON GROUP increased its total unit sales by 10% year-over-year to 78,900 vehicles in the third quarter of 2026, based on preliminary figures. This increase was primarily driven by significantly stronger customer demand in the US and marks a further acceleration in TRATON GROUP’s sales momentum, following a slow start to the year and a 4% growth in the second quarter of 2026. As a result, cumulative unit sales for the first nine months of 2026 reached 230,400 vehicles, 3% above the prior-year level.

TRATON GROUP unit sales:

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Delta 9M 2026 9M 2025 Delta TRATON GROUP 78,900 71,400 10% 230,400 224,500 3% of which all-electric vehicles 770 820 -6% 2,670 2,070 29% - Scania Vehicles & Services 22,100 21,500 3% 69,300 68,400 1% of which all-electric vehicles 250 160 55% 640 380 69% - MAN Truck & Bus 24,500 24,600 -1% 75,400 71,700 5% of which all-electric vehicles 380 290 32% 1,480 1,090 36% - International Motors 19,900 13,400 48% 49,400 48,000 3% of which all-electric vehicles 100 360 -72% 490 540 -8% - Volkswagen Truck & Bus 12,500 11,900 5% 36,300 36,700 -1% of which all-electric vehicles 40 10 375% 60 60 7%

Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures

Scania Vehicles & Services increased its unit sales by 3% in the third quarter of 2026. The main drivers were the ramp-up of production at the new plant in Rugao, China, and the government-supported “Move Brasil” loan program in Brazil. In the first nine months of 2026, unit sales were 1% above the prior-year period.

MAN Truck & Bus recorded a slight decrease of 1% in unit sales in the third quarter of 2026. The truck business developed positively, while the bus and van business declined. In the first nine months of 2026, MAN’s unit sales were 5% above the prior-year period.

International Motors recorded a very strong 48% increase in unit sales year-over-year in the third quarter of 2026, thereby more than offsetting the decline recorded in the first half of 2026. The US market has recently seen a strong recovery in customer demand. International’s unit sales for the first nine months of 2026 were thus 3% above the prior-year level.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB) recorded a 5% increase in unit sales in the third quarter of 2026. Here, too, the government-supported loan program in Brazil had a positive impact. In the first nine months of 2026, VWTB recorded a 1% decline in unit sales due to the weak first quarter.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 9M 2026 Interim Statement on October 28, 2026. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications



Contact

Ursula Querette

Head of Investor Relations

M +49 152 02152400

ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen

Investor Relations

M +49 170 9073494

thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE

Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany

www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.