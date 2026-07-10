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WKN DE: TRAT0N / ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7

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10.07.2026 11:00:04

EQS-News: TRATON GROUP increases unit sales by 4% to 82,900 vehicles in the second quarter of 2026

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TRATON GROUP increases unit sales by 4% to 82,900 vehicles in the second quarter of 2026

10.07.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON GROUP increases unit sales by 4% to 82,900 vehicles in the second quarter of 2026

Munich, July 10, 2026 – In a market environment that continues to be characterized by uncertainty, the TRATON GROUP increased its total unit sales in the second quarter of 2026 – based on preliminary figures – by 4% compared to the prior-year quarter, to 82,900 vehicles. This marks a sequential improvement from the first quarter of 2026, where unit sales stood at 68,600 vehicles. As a result, cumulative unit sales for the first half of 2026 reached 151,500 vehicles, only 1% below the prior-year level.

TRATON GROUP unit sales:

  Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Delta H1 2026 H1 2025 Delta
TRATON GROUP 82,900 80,000 4% 151,500 153,100 -1%
  of which all-electric vehicles 1,050 630 67% 1,910 1,250 53%
- Scania Vehicles & Services 26,300 24,600 7% 47,300 46,800 1%
    of which all-electric vehicles 270 120 126% 400 220 79%
- MAN Truck & Bus 27,300 26,400 3% 50,900 47,000 8%
    of which all-electric vehicles 560 430 30% 1,100 800 37%
- International Motors 16,200 17,600 -8% 29,500 34,500 -15%
    of which all-electric vehicles 210 90 127% 390 180 120%
- Volkswagen Truck & Bus 13,100 11,400 15% 23,800 24,800 -4%
    of which all-electric vehicles 20 0 n/a 20 50 -53%

Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures

Scania Vehicles & Services increased its unit sales by 7% in the second quarter of 2026. The main drivers were the launch of the NEXT ERA product line in the Chinese market and the government supported “Move Brasil” incentive program in Brazil. In the first half of 2026, unit sales amounted to 47,300 vehicles, broadly unchanged compared with the prior-year period.

MAN Truck & Bus recorded a 3% increase in unit sales in the second quarter of 2026. The German market, which is particularly important for MAN, developed less dynamically than the rest of Europe. In the first half of 2026, MAN’s unit sales were 8% above the prior-year level.

International Motors posted a 8% decline in unit sales in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the prior-year quarter, marking an improvement compared with the first quarter of 2026. The US market recently showed encouraging signs of a recovery in customer demand, which is now gradually being reflected in unit sales and is expected to become more visible in the second half of 2026. For the first half of 2026, unit sales were down 15% year-on-year.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB) recorded a 15% increase in unit sales in the second quarter of 2026. Here, too, the government supported incentive program in Brazil had a positive impact. In the first half of 2026, VWTB recorded a 4% decline in unit sales due to the weak first quarter.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 2026 Half-Year Financial Report on July 23, 2026. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/

 

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE  
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.


10.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 2363686

 
End of News EQS News Service

2363686  10.07.2026 CET/CEST

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