EQS-News: TRATON GROUP issues its first Green Bond and Green Loan for a total of €850 million for investments in battery-electric commercial vehicles under its Group-wide Green Finance Framework

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Bond

TRATON GROUP issues its first Green Bond and Green Loan for a total of €850 million for investments in battery-electric commercial vehicles under its Group-wide Green Finance Framework



07.05.2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TRATON GROUP issues its first Green Bond and Green Loan for a total of €850 million for investments in battery-electric commercial vehicles under its Group-wide Green Finance Framework

As first commercial vehicle manufacturer, TRATON issues a Green Bond in euros with a volume of €500 million

In addition, a Green Loan in the amount of €350 million has been signed

Proceeds will be allocated to selected investments in battery-electric commercial vehicles

Munich, May 7, 2026 – The TRATON GROUP successfully placed its debut Green Bond on the capital market with a volume of €500 million, a maturity of 5.5 years, and a fixed coupon of 3.875%. The transaction represents the first Green Bond issued under the new TRATON Green Finance Framework that was launched in October 2025. In-parallel, TRATON secured a bilateral €350 million Green Loan, thereby aggregating the green use of proceeds in line with the Green Finance Framework to a total of €850 million and supporting the transformation away from diesel propulsion towards battery-electric powertrains.

Dr. Michael Jackstein, CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP: “Our first Green Bond and Loan on TRATON level mark a clear milestone in the evolution of our financing strategy. It translates our electrification strategy to the bond and loan markets and provides investors with a transparent and credible opportunity to participate in the transformation of commercial transport. Both transactions clearly demonstrate that green finance and industrial transformation go hand in hand at TRATON.”

The green bond transaction generated strong investor demand, resulting in a high-quality order book of approximately 5.4x the issue size, reflecting very strong support from international bond investors.

Proceeds of the Green Bond and Green Loan will be allocated to selected projects in the area of battery-electric commercial vehicles and emission-free mobility that fall within the category of Clean Transportation in the Green Bond Principles of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA). TRATON’s Green Finance Framework received a Dark Green shading, the highest possible category, from S&P Global Ratings. A dedicated Green Finance Committee, embedded within TRATON’s existing governance structure, oversees project selection, evaluation, and monitoring. An Allocation and Impact Report will be published within twelve months of issuance capturing the aforementioned transactions.

Further details, including a recorded presentation, are available at: https://ir.traton.com/en/greenfinance

Contact

Ursula Querette

Head of Investor Relations

M +49 152 02152400

ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen

Investor Relations

M +49 170 9073494

thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE

Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany

www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.