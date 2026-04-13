TRATON Aktie
WKN DE: TRAT0N / ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
|
13.04.2026 11:00:03
EQS-News: TRATON GROUP records decline in unit sales to 68,600 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026
|
EQS-News: TRATON SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TRATON GROUP records decline in unit sales to 68,600 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026
Munich, April 13, 2026 – As expected, the TRATON GROUP got off to a slow start to 2026. According to preliminary data, a total of 68,600 vehicles were delivered across the TRATON brands in the first quarter of 2026, down 6% on the prior-year quarter. By contrast, unit sales of all-electric vehicles increased by 38%.
TRATON GROUP unit sales:
Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures
Scania sold 6% fewer vehicles in the first quarter of 2026 than in the prior-year quarter, weighed down by a sharp decline in unit sales in South America, particularly in Brazil.
MAN Truck & Bus grew unit sales by 14% on the back of healthy European order activity in previous months, compared to the relatively weak prior-year quarter.
International saw unit sales decrease by roughly one fifth over the prior-year quarter. Although the US market has recently shown encouraging signs of an upturn in customer demand, this has not yet had an impact on unit sales.
Volkswagen Truck & Bus sold 20% fewer vehicles in the first quarter of 2026 than in the prior-year quarter due to the persistently difficult market situation in South America.
The TRATON GROUP will publish its 3M 2026 Interim Statement on April 29, 2026. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/
Ursula Querette
Thomas Paschen
TRATON SE
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.
13.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Hanauer Str. 26
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|2307084
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2307084 13.04.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TRATON
|
15.04.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht schlussendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: TRATON legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.26
|EQS-News: TRATON GROUP verzeichnet im ersten Quartal 2026 Absatzrückgang auf 68.600 Fahrzeuge (EQS Group)
|
13.04.26
|EQS-News: TRATON GROUP records decline in unit sales to 68,600 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026 (EQS Group)
|
10.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.04.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.26
|Traton und Applied Intuition kooperieren bei softwaredefinierter Fahrzeugplattform (Dow Jones)
|
31.03.26
|EQS-News: Die TRATON GROUP und Applied Intuition präsentieren die Softwareplattform TRATON ONE OS zur Reduzierung der Ausfallzeiten bei TRATONs vier globalen Marken (EQS Group)
Analysen zu TRATON
|14.04.26
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.04.26
|TRATON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.26
|TRATON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.03.26
|TRATON Buy
|UBS AG
|31.03.26
|TRATON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|14.04.26
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.04.26
|TRATON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.26
|TRATON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.03.26
|TRATON Buy
|UBS AG
|31.03.26
|TRATON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.04.26
|TRATON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.03.26
|TRATON Buy
|UBS AG
|06.03.26
|TRATON Buy
|UBS AG
|05.03.26
|TRATON Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.03.26
|TRATON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.04.26
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.04.26
|TRATON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.03.26
|TRATON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|27.03.26
|TRATON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|26.03.26
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TRATON
|31,80
|-2,03%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX verliert schließlich leicht -- DAX schließt wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich unentschlossen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche begeben hat. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zum Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen.