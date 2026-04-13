EQS-News: TRATON GROUP records decline in unit sales to 68,600 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TRATON GROUP records decline in unit sales to 68,600 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026



13.04.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TRATON GROUP records decline in unit sales to 68,600 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026

Munich, April 13, 2026 – As expected, the TRATON GROUP got off to a slow start to 2026. According to preliminary data, a total of 68,600 vehicles were delivered across the TRATON brands in the first quarter of 2026, down 6% on the prior-year quarter. By contrast, unit sales of all-electric vehicles increased by 38%.

TRATON GROUP unit sales:

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Delta TRATON GROUP 68,600 73,100 –6% of which all-electric vehicles 860 620 38% - Scania Vehicles & Services 21,000 22,200 –6% of which all-electric vehicles 130 100 25% - MAN Truck & Bus 23,600 20,600 14% of which all-electric vehicles 540 380 44% - International Motors 13,300 16,900 –21% of which all-electric vehicles 180 90 113% - Volkswagen Truck & Bus 10,800 13,400 –20% of which all-electric vehicles 0 60 –93%

Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures

Scania sold 6% fewer vehicles in the first quarter of 2026 than in the prior-year quarter, weighed down by a sharp decline in unit sales in South America, particularly in Brazil.

MAN Truck & Bus grew unit sales by 14% on the back of healthy European order activity in previous months, compared to the relatively weak prior-year quarter.

International saw unit sales decrease by roughly one fifth over the prior-year quarter. Although the US market has recently shown encouraging signs of an upturn in customer demand, this has not yet had an impact on unit sales.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus sold 20% fewer vehicles in the first quarter of 2026 than in the prior-year quarter due to the persistently difficult market situation in South America.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 3M 2026 Interim Statement on April 29, 2026. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/



Contact

Ursula Querette

Head of Investor Relations

M +49 152 02152400

ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen

Investor Relations

M +49 170 9073494

thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE

Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany

www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.