TRATON Aktie

TRATON für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: TRAT0N / ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.04.2026 11:00:03

EQS-News: TRATON GROUP records decline in unit sales to 68,600 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TRATON GROUP records decline in unit sales to 68,600 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026

13.04.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON GROUP records decline in unit sales to 68,600 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026

Munich, April 13, 2026As expected, the TRATON GROUP got off to a slow start to 2026. According to preliminary data, a total of 68,600 vehicles were delivered across the TRATON brands in the first quarter of 2026, down 6% on the prior-year quarter. By contrast, unit sales of all-electric vehicles increased by 38%.

TRATON GROUP unit sales:

  Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Delta
TRATON GROUP 68,600 73,100 –6%
  of which all-electric vehicles 860 620 38%
- Scania Vehicles & Services 21,000 22,200 –6%
    of which all-electric vehicles 130 100 25%
- MAN Truck & Bus 23,600 20,600 14%
    of which all-electric vehicles 540 380 44%
- International Motors 13,300 16,900 –21%
    of which all-electric vehicles 180 90 113%
- Volkswagen Truck & Bus 10,800 13,400 –20%
    of which all-electric vehicles 0 60 –93%

Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures

Scania sold 6% fewer vehicles in the first quarter of 2026 than in the prior-year quarter, weighed down by a sharp decline in unit sales in South America, particularly in Brazil.

MAN Truck & Bus grew unit sales by 14% on the back of healthy European order activity in previous months, compared to the relatively weak prior-year quarter.

International saw unit sales decrease by roughly one fifth over the prior-year quarter. Although the US market has recently shown encouraging signs of an upturn in customer demand, this has not yet had an impact on unit sales.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus sold 20% fewer vehicles in the first quarter of 2026 than in the prior-year quarter due to the persistently difficult market situation in South America.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 3M 2026 Interim Statement on April 29, 2026. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/


Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE  
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.


13.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 2307084

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307084  13.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TRATON

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TRATON

mehr Analysen
14.04.26 TRATON Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.04.26 TRATON Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.04.26 TRATON Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.03.26 TRATON Buy UBS AG
31.03.26 TRATON Market-Perform Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TRATON 31,80 -2,03% TRATON

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX verliert schließlich leicht -- DAX schließt wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich unentschlossen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche begeben hat. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zum Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen