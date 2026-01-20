TRATON Aktie
WKN DE: TRAT0N / ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
20.01.2026 11:00:03
EQS-News: TRATON GROUP records total unit sales of around 305,500 vehicles in 2025 in a weak market environment
EQS-News: TRATON SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TRATON GROUP records total unit sales of around 305,500 vehicles in 2025 in a weak market environment
Munich, January 20, 2026 – In a weak and uncertain market environment, the TRATON GROUP’s unit sales decreased by 9% in 2025 compared to the previous year. Based on preliminary figures, a total of 305,500 vehicles were sold in 2025, down from 334,200 vehicles last year. By contrast, unit sales of all-electric vehicles increased by 86% to 3,230 vehicles (2024: 1,740).
Unit sales of the TRATON GROUP:
Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures
Scania Vehicles & Services sold 8% fewer vehicles in 2025 than in the previous year. While truck unit sales only declined slightly in a weak market in Europe, they were much lower in Brazil. The Brazilian truck market continues to be characterized by rising interest rates and high inflation. This is particularly affecting Scania due to its focus on heavy duty trucks. By contrast, bus unit sales increased both in Europe and South America.
MAN Truck & Bus grew unit sales by 6% in 2025, benefiting from its strong market positioning as a full-liner in Europe. The rise in unit sales was due in particular to a strong development in the business with buses and vans. Despite the weak European truck market, MAN managed to slightly improve unit sales of trucks in Europe. Overall, truck unit sales remained roughly at the prior-year level.
International Motors recorded a year-on-year decline of 30% in unit sales in 2025. The US market remained weak in 2025 amid tariff-related uncertainties and an ongoing freight recession, leading to continued caution among truck customers. By contrast, bus unit sales rose strongly.
Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB) recorded a slight year-on-year increase of 1% in unit sales in 2025. The weakening momentum in the Brazilian truck market also increasingly affected VWTB in the second half of the year. As a result, full-year truck unit sales remained virtually on a level with the previous year. Unit sales of buses developed positively.
The TRATON GROUP will publish its 2025 Annual Report, which also includes more detailed information on unit sales, on March 4, 2026. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/
Contact
Ursula Querette
Thomas Paschen
TRATON SE
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.
20.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Hanauer Str. 26
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|2262124
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2262124 20.01.2026 CET/CEST
