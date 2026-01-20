EQS-News: TRATON GROUP records total unit sales of around 305,500 vehicles in 2025 in a weak market environment

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TRATON GROUP records total unit sales of around 305,500 vehicles in 2025 in a weak market environment



20.01.2026

TRATON GROUP records total unit sales of around 305,500 vehicles in 2025 in a weak market environment

Munich, January 20, 2026 – In a weak and uncertain market environment, the TRATON GROUP’s unit sales decreased by 9% in 2025 compared to the previous year. Based on preliminary figures, a total of 305,500 vehicles were sold in 2025, down from 334,200 vehicles last year. By contrast, unit sales of all-electric vehicles increased by 86% to 3,230 vehicles (2024: 1,740).

Unit sales of the TRATON GROUP:

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Delta FY 2025 FY 2024 Delta TRATON GROUP 81,000 88,800 -9% 305,500 334,200 -9% of which all-electric vehicles 1,160 610 91% 3,230 1,740 86% - Scania Vehicles & Services 25,700 28,000 -8% 94,100 102,100 -8% of which all-electric vehicles 220 80 188% 600 270 126% - MAN Truck & Bus 30,000 26,800 12% 101,600 96,000 6% of which all-electric vehicles 880 350 150% 1,970 740 168% - International Motors 15,800 23,800 -34% 63,700 90,600 -30% of which all-electric vehicles 50 150 –66% 590 610 –3% - Volkswagen Truck & Bus 9,500 10,100 -6% 46,200 45,800 1% of which all-electric vehicles 10 30 -73% 60 130 –49%

Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures

Scania Vehicles & Services sold 8% fewer vehicles in 2025 than in the previous year. While truck unit sales only declined slightly in a weak market in Europe, they were much lower in Brazil. The Brazilian truck market continues to be characterized by rising interest rates and high inflation. This is particularly affecting Scania due to its focus on heavy duty trucks. By contrast, bus unit sales increased both in Europe and South America.

MAN Truck & Bus grew unit sales by 6% in 2025, benefiting from its strong market positioning as a full-liner in Europe. The rise in unit sales was due in particular to a strong development in the business with buses and vans. Despite the weak European truck market, MAN managed to slightly improve unit sales of trucks in Europe. Overall, truck unit sales remained roughly at the prior-year level.

International Motors recorded a year-on-year decline of 30% in unit sales in 2025. The US market remained weak in 2025 amid tariff-related uncertainties and an ongoing freight recession, leading to continued caution among truck customers. By contrast, bus unit sales rose strongly.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB) recorded a slight year-on-year increase of 1% in unit sales in 2025. The weakening momentum in the Brazilian truck market also increasingly affected VWTB in the second half of the year. As a result, full-year truck unit sales remained virtually on a level with the previous year. Unit sales of buses developed positively.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 2025 Annual Report, which also includes more detailed information on unit sales, on March 4, 2026. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/

