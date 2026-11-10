EQS-News: TRATON GROUP’s International Motors receives U.S. content approval from U.S. Department of Commerce

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TRATON GROUP’s International Motors receives U.S. content approval from U.S. Department of Commerce



10.11.2026 / 09:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TRATON GROUP’s International Motors receives U.S. content approval from U.S. Department of Commerce

Munich, November 10, 2026 – The U.S. Department of Commerce has approved International Motors’ U.S. content application in connection with Section 232 tariffs, effective as of November 1, 2025. The approval is broadly in line with company’s expectations.

TRATON had already recognized a substantial part of the Section 232 tariff effect relating to prior periods in its operating result in the second quarter of 2026. The remaining earnings effect arising from the approval will be recognized in the fourth quarter.

Taking into account the expected impact of the approval as well as other developments in the fourth quarter, the full-year 2026 guidance for adjusted operating return on sales for TRATON GROUP and Net Cash Flow of TRATON Operations remains unchanged.

Contact

Ursula Querette

Head of Investor Relations

M +49 152 02152400

ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen

Investor Relations

M +49 170 9073494

thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE

Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany

www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.