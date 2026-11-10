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WKN DE: TRAT0N / ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7

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10.11.2026 09:45:23

EQS-News: TRATON GROUP’s International Motors receives U.S. content approval from U.S. Department of Commerce

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TRATON GROUP’s International Motors receives U.S. content approval from U.S. Department of Commerce

10.11.2026 / 09:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON GROUP’s International Motors receives U.S. content approval from U.S. Department of Commerce

Munich, November 10, 2026 – The U.S. Department of Commerce has approved International Motors’ U.S. content application in connection with Section 232 tariffs, effective as of November 1, 2025. The approval is broadly in line with company’s expectations.

TRATON had already recognized a substantial part of the Section 232 tariff effect relating to prior periods in its operating result in the second quarter of 2026. The remaining earnings effect arising from the approval will be recognized in the fourth quarter.

Taking into account the expected impact of the approval as well as other developments in the fourth quarter, the full-year 2026 guidance for adjusted operating return on sales for TRATON GROUP and Net Cash Flow of TRATON Operations remains unchanged.

 

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.


10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Stockholm
LEI Code: 529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80
EQS News ID: 2431602

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431602  10.11.2026 CET/CEST

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