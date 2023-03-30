EQS-News: Traumhaus AG reports preliminary unaudited figures for 2022

EQS-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Preliminary Results

Traumhaus AG reports preliminary unaudited figures for 2022



30.03.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Traumhaus AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) reports preliminary unaudited business figures for the 2022 financial year. Group sales are around EUR 72.5 million (previous year: EUR 102.2 million). Total output including other operating income is around EUR 113.7 million (previous year: EUR 116.4 million). Group EBITDA is around EUR 4.9 million (previous year EUR 13.1 million).

The decline in sales is essentially due to the market environment in 2022. Inflation up to 10%, combined with increased construction and energy costs and sharp rises in interest rates, led to massive slumps on the residential real estate market in the second half of 2022.

Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG: In view of the drastically changed market environment, we can show solid business figures. We assume that we will receive a slightly positive annual result for 2022. This shows that the Traumhaus business model works even in turbulent times. The framework conditions will remain challenging in 2023 and 2024. At the same time, there are also great opportunities for us, since the federal government is also focusing on serial construction and serial renovation in addition to ecological and energy-efficient construction. 530 residential units are currently under construction, of which 420 will be completed in 2023 and will ensure a turnover of around EUR 96 million for Traumhaus. Traumhaus is an innovative company that is constantly developing its products independently.

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

