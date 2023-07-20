EQS-News: Traumhaus AG: Resolution on a capital increase from authorized capital excluding subscription rights

EQS-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Capital Increase

Traumhaus AG: Resolution on a capital increase from authorized capital excluding subscription rights



20.07.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The board of directors of Traumhaus AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2, WKN: A2NB7S), with the approval of the supervisory board, decided today on the basis of the authorized capital in accordance with the articles of association to increase the share capital by issuing 292,000 new no-par value bearer shares from currently EUR 4,924,283.00 to then EUR 5,216,283, excluding the subscription rights of the shareholders.

The new shares with dividend rights from January 1, 2023 will be offered in a private placement at a price of EUR 6.35 per new share. Overall, the company received gross issue proceeds of EUR 1,854,200 from the capital increase.

Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG has always stood for serial production and standardized construction. Forecast and for a good 10 months bitter reality for many - the consolidation in our industry has started. Turning away from conventional construction methods is a done deal, serial and modular construction concepts are becoming the required standard and are conquering future market shares. We are using the resolutions still available from authorized capital as quickly as possible. The funds for the resolved capital increase will mainly come from the group of existing shareholders and will serve to strengthen liquidity and finance the operational business.

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and based in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and a pioneer in iSerial construction using solid construction. The company covers the entire value chain: from the purchase of land (from 3,500 sqm) and project development through construction, prefabricated and module production and marketing to the subsequent management of the real estate. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Media:

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Klaus-Karl Becker

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de