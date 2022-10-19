EQS-News: Traumhaus AG secures growth financing of EUR 15 million

EQS-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Traumhaus AG secures growth financing of EUR 15 million



19.10.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Corporate Loan

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG secures growth financing of EUR 15 million

Traumhaus AG secures growth financing of EUR 15 million

Wiesbaden, 19.10.2022: Within the framework of a syndicated growth loan, Traumhaus AG has secured funds in the amount of EUR 15 million at good conditions. The financing partners are several banks under the syndicate leadership of Sparkasse Rhein Neckar Nord. The loan, which runs for four years until mid-2026, has been granted for unrestricted use.

"With the availability of these additional ready funds, we can accelerate land purchases and work in preparation for construction of the individual projects," says Traumhaus AG CEO Otfried Sinner, explaining the motive for this step. In addition, this flexible loan is intended to promote and advance the development of the areas of sustainability and innovation within the Traumhaus Group.

The basis for this lending in challenging times is the solid HGB balance sheet of the Traumhaus Group and the confidence in a sustainable and innovative, but very down-to-earth business model.

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bußmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de

Media contact:

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Klaus-Karl Becker

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de