EQS-News: Traumhaus publishes an ESG report and shows solutions for serial and modular multi-storey construction in solid construction

Traumhaus proactively publishes a voluntary ESG report for 2022. The report provides information on the company's contribution and its activity as a property developer for compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

The report is available for download at the following link: https://ir.traumhaus-familie.de/fileadmin/user_upload/ESGbericht_Traumhaus2022.pdf.

Serial and standardized construction has always offered the best conditions for the careful use of natural resources. Offcuts and waste are reduced to a minimum, means of production are used in controlled quantities and optimally. The sustainable and resource-saving management is a key component of the core business of the Traumhaus group, to create affordable living space in solid construction.

In line with demand, Traumhaus has further developed its approach of serial and modular construction in recent years and now offers a range of different house sizes that can be varied with modular expansion variants in a cost-effective and energy-efficient manner. With the great housing shortage in Germany, the segment of multi-storey housing plays an important role. Here, Traumhaus modularly assembles serially and sustainably produced residential units based on the Traumhaus wall module in different sizes to form a multi-storey building. Traumhaus offers eight different apartment modules from the one-room apartment with 45 square meters; up to the four-room apartment with 100 square meters. This created the opportunity for customers to apply for 'climate-friendly new construction' funding.

Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG: "With our ESG report, we create a new level of transparency for all our stakeholders and show our understanding of sustainability. For us, the ESG report offers new opportunities to better steer our products, processes and activities and ensure the transformation of Traumhaus for the future.



Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and based in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and a pioneer in iSerial construction using solid construction. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

