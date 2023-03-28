|
28.03.2023 08:30:07
EQS-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL publishes Annual Report 2022
EQS-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Munich, 28.03.2023
TTL publishes Annual Report 2022
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009) published its financial results for the year 2022 on 28 March 2023. The reporting year was characterised by high uncertainties due to rising Inflation rates and the interest rate turnaround, which led to a massive change in the market environment for the commercial real estate market. This also affected the business of TTLs holdings. Despite the difficult market environment, they demonstrated stability and set an important basis for the expansion of their business under changed market conditions, although the contributions to earnings for 2022 were lower than those of the previous year, which was still in the low-interest phase.
Operational highlights of the TTL holdings in 2023
Interest rate turnaround affects earnings contributions
As a result, TTL generated negative consolidated earnings (in accordance with IFRS) before taxes of EUR 0.9 million in the financial year 2022. Eliminating the one-off effects from the acquisition of VIB at the level of DIC Asset AG results in adjusted earnings of EUR -0.5 million. At the level of TTL AG, as announced in December, a positive operating result was achieved, i.e. an EBTDA (HGB earnings before taxes and depreciation) of EUR 3.1 million; the annual result after taxes amounted to EUR 1.6 million and was thus slightly above the forecast.
"2022 was an extremely challenging year and TTL was effected by the developments in the commercial real estate market. But our holdings are well positioned in their segments and have managed to further develop their business models and broaden their base despite the difficult market conditions," says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG. "We also see challenges for the German commercial real estate market in 2023. However, TTL is well positioned and so we can take advantage of opportunities as they arise."
Dividend continuity to be maintained
Outlook
For TTL AG, the Executive Board expects a positive annual result of EUR 1.0 to 1.5 million, with an investment result at the level of 2022 of around EUR 2.5 to 3 million.
IMPORTANT KEY FIGURES
The 2022 Annual Report can be downloaded from the TTL AG website at the following link: https://www.ttl-ag.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
About TTL
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009/Stock exchange symbol TTO) is a listed holding company focusing on the German real estate market. As a holding company, its aim is to enter into profitable investments, to accompany and develop them in order to participate in their value enhancement and to sustainably increase the earning power of TTL AG in the interest of its shareholders. TTL invests in both privately held and listed real estate companies with high dividends. In addition, TTL also participates in real estate projects and properties via platforms, whereby TTL Group provides mezzanine financing for these investments in addition to equity.
The Munich-based company holds a 50 % stake in TTL Real Estate GmbH, which has a direct 8.22 % holding in the SDAX-listed DIC Asset AG. Since the end of 2020, TTL AG has held a stake in Montano Real Estate GmbH, also based in Munich, one of the leading independent real estate investment and management companies in the German commercial real estate market with offices in Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin.
Media and Investor Relations contact
