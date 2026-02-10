TUI Aktie
10.02.2026 07:00:13
EQS-News: TUI delivers best Q1 performance with Und. EBIT of €77m, growing strongly by +€26m. We reaffirm our FY26 guidance of +7-10% Und. EBIT growth (at CC), driven by expectations for Summer 2026
EQS-News: TUI AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
10 February 2026
TUI GROUP
TUI delivers best [1] Q1 performance with Und. EBIT of €77m, growing strongly by +€26m. We reaffirm our FY26 guidance of +7-10% Und. EBIT growth (at CC), driven by expectations for Summer 2026
FY26 Q1 KEY FINANCIALS
SEGMENTAL PERFORMANCE
Holiday Experiences FY26 Q1 Und. EBIT of €214m, +€18m vs. PY – strong demand, one-off impacts in Hotels
Q1 2026 total revenue in Hotels & Resorts rose by +0.5% to €512.5m (Q1 2025: €510.2m). The operational performance of the segment exceeded the previous year’s record result by +€6m. However, Q1 underlying EBIT of €131.0m was €-19.3m lower (Q1 2025: €150.3m), or €-18.3m lower on a constant currency basis at €132.1m. The decline was driven by a €10m impact from the temporary closure of our Riu and Royalton hotels in Jamaica following the hurricane in October, as well as the non-repeat of a +€15m foreign exchange revaluation gain in Q1 2025. The Canaries, Cape Verde, Türkiye and Egypt continue to be popular destinations with our guests during the Winter period, with Mexico leading as the top long-haul destination.
Compared to the previous year, we expanded our portfolio by 15 hotels, mainly through management and franchise properties, bringing our total hotel count to 460, and reinforcing our asset-right growth strategy (Q1 2025: 445 hotels). Excluding the impact of the Jamaican hurricane, available bed nights (capacity) declined -2%, occupancy rates improved +1%pt, and average daily rate increased +5%, demonstrating an improved underlying operational performance.
On a reported basis, available bed nights (capacity) decreased -5% to 8.6m for the quarter, as new owned and leased hotel capacity was offset by temporary hotel closures for renovation and hurricane-related closures in Jamaica. Occupancy rates improved by +1%pt to 81%, particularly in our properties in Cape Verde, Türkiye and Egypt. Average daily rate declined -2% to €92. While we saw positive rate improvements across our brand portfolio, this was offset by the hurricane’s impact on our Royalton hotels in Jamaica.
Cruises delivered a +6.2% increase in revenue to €186.8m (Q1 2025: €175.9m). Cruises revenue only includes Marella Cruises, as TUI Cruises is reported at equity. The segment benefited from continuing strong demand for our differentiated cruise offering across both the UK and German cruise markets, supported by fleet expansion through the addition of the Mein Schiff Relax to our winter programme. This addition enabled available passenger cruise days (capacity) to grow strongly by +16% to 3.0m (Q1 2025: 2.6m).
Underlying EBIT including the equity result of TUI Cruises increased significantly by +€34.1m to a record [5] Q1 result of €82.3m (Q1 2025: €48.2m). On a constant currency basis, results rose +€35.1m to €83.2m. The EAT (Earnings after Tax) contribution from TUI Cruises grew significantly by +€29.6m to €62.7m (Q1 2025: €33.1m). This performance was driven primarily by notably higher occupancies despite the additional capacity, providing clear evidence of the popularity and market appeal of our cruise offering.
During the quarter, TUI Musement, our tours and activities business, recorded revenue growth of +5.6% to €244.0m (Q1 2025: €231.1m), driven primarily by higher volumes in our B2B business, particularly with cruise lines, as well as growth in the tours business. As a result, Q1 underlying EBIT increased by +€2.8m to €0.5m (Q1 2025: €-2.3m). On a constant currency basis, underlying EBIT rose by +€3.9m to €1.6m.
In Q1, the number of guest transfers in destination remained broadly in line at 5.9m (Q1 2025: 6.0m). In addition, we sold 2.3m experiences globally, up +1% (Q1 2025: 2.3m), highlighting the sustained demand for travel experiences. Our differentiated product portfolio, developed by the TUI Musement team, remains a key competitive advantage and an important catalyst for profitable growth. This includes our signature TUI Collection excursions which have proven particularly popular with customers. Top sellers during the period included the Sal Island all-inclusive catamaran cruise in Cape Verde and the Coba, Chichen Itza Maya ruins tour.
Markets + Airline FY26 Q1 Und. EBIT of -€115m, +€10m vs. PY – benefitting from business transformation
Markets + Airline Q1 2026 revenue decreased by -1.0% to €4,131.7m (Q1 2025: €4,172.7m), driven by translation effects. At constant currency, revenues were in line, reflecting improved pricing offset by lower risk capacity. The segment continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of elevated cost pressures and a challenging operating environment. At the same time, the strategic transformation of the business is advancing to plan towards our vision of an integrated global curated leisure marketplace. This is reflected in our risk-right strategy of reducing own-risk capacity while prioritising utilisation of our retained risk capacity and driving growth through dynamic products and app sales. As a result, Q1 2026 underlying EBIT of €-115.3m improved by +€9.8m (Q1 2025: €-125.2m), benefitting from operational efficiencies and a reduced cost base, despite a €6m impact from the Jamaica hurricane, particularly in UK.
Customer volumes were -1.6% at 3,667k (Q1 2025: 3,727k), reflecting lower risk capacity across our markets as we focus on disciplined capacity management and dynamic packaging growth as key components in the transformation of the business. In the quarter, dynamically packaged products, which offer our customers greater choice and flexibility, grew by +8% to 0.8m (Q1 2025: 0.7m). Operational efficiency remained strong, with load factors rising slightly to 86%.
Across our markets, demand for short- and medium-haul destinations remains the primary driver of volumes, with the Canaries, Egypt, Mainland Spain and Cape Verde proving most popular among customers. For long-haul destinations, Thailand has reported the strongest growth, with Mexico and the Dominican Republic once again being key destinations. We continue to achieve significant progress in our digital transformation, with a focus on app-first personalisation as the main digital channel. App sales reached 11.3% of total sales during the quarter, representing a strong increase of +26% compared to Q1 2025, with growth reported across all our source markets.
FY 2026 guidance reaffirmed
We remain committed to operational excellence and profitable growth. Our guidance reflects continued sustainable growth in Holiday Experiences and transforming the Markets + Airline business. It is provided acknowledging the current trading environment as well as prevailing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. On this basis, we are pleased to reaffirm the following guidance for FY 2026 at constant currency:
Mid-term ambitions
We have a clear strategy to accelerate profitable growth by maximising the customer lifetime value and leveraging the synergies between both our business divisions. We are focused on creating a business which is more agile, more cost-efficient and achieving a higher speed to market with the aim of creating additional shareholder value. We are well on track to deliver on our mid-term ambitions as follows:
Trading update Holiday Experiences [7] – Positive trading momentum with good start to H2, underlining strong demand
Trading update Markets + Airline [14] – Booked revenue resilient, with trading in line with risk capacity assumptions
Foreign exchange/Fuel
We maintain a strategy of hedging the majority of our jet fuel and currency requirements for future seasons. Our hedging policy provides certainty of costs when planning capacity and pricing. The following table shows the percentage of our forecast requirement currently hedged for Euros, US Dollars and jet fuel for our Markets + Airline.
Update on strategic developments
FY26 Q1 Results webcast for investors & analysts
Our Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of FY26 and the accompanying results presentation can be found on our corporate website: www.tuigroup.com/en/investors. A conference call and audio webcast will take place today at 08:00 GMT / 09:00 CET. Further details are provided on our website.
Financial Calendar FY26
We are pleased to inform you that TUI Group will publish its FY26 H1 Report on 13 May 2026.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
[1]Since the merger of TUI AG and TUI Travel PLC in 2014
[2] The calculation of underlying earnings per share is provided under “Group performance indicators used in the Executive Board remuneration system” in the Annual Report 2025
[3] FY 2026 trading data (Q2 excluding Royalton and Riu Jamaica in Hotels & Resorts impacted by the hurricane) as of 1 February 2026 compared to 2025 trading data
[4] Bookings up to 1 February 2026 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk
[5] Since the merger of TUI AG and TUI Travel PLC in 2014
[6] Net leverage ratio defined as net debt (Financial liabilities plus lease liabilities less cash & cash equivalents less other current financial assets) divided by underlying EBITDA
[7] FY 2026 trading data (Q2 excluding Royalton and Riu Jamaica in Hotels & Resorts impacted by the hurricane) as of 1 February 2026 compared to FY 2025 trading data
[8] Number of hotel days open multiplied by available beds (Group-owned and -leased hotels)
[9] Occupied beds divided by available beds (Group-owned and -leased hotels)
[10] Board and lodging revenue divided by occupied bed nights (Group-owned and -leased hotels)
[11] Number of operating days multiplied by berths available on the operated ships
[12] Achieved passenger cruise days divided by available passenger cruise days
[13] TUI Cruises: Ticket revenue divided by achieved passenger cruise days. Marella Cruises: Revenue (stay on ship inclusive of transfers, flights and hotels due to the integrated nature of Marella Cruises) divided by achieved passenger cruise days
[14] Bookings up to 1 February 2026 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk
[15] Our strategy is detailed in the TUI Group Strategy section of our Annual Report 2025
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX fester -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert zu kleinen Verlusten. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Mittwoch in Grün.