EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Two Blockbusters, Two Niche-Busters, One Smart Portfolio: Formycon Names Tezspire® and Hemlibra® as Reference Drugs



17.11.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release // November 17, 2026

Two Blockbusters, Two Niche-Busters, One Smart Portfolio: Formycon Names Tezspire® and Hemlibra® as Reference Drugs

FYB210: biosimilar candidate to tezepelumab (Tezspire®); sales of the reference drug rose by 50 percent to USD 1.9 billion in 2025

FYB286: biosimilar candidate to emicizumab (Hemlibra®); no biosimilar approved so far in the US or Europe for bispecific antibodies like this one

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard, “Formycon”), an independent developer of biosimilars, names the reference drugs of its biosimilar candidates FYB210 and FYB286: FYB210 is a biosimilar candidate to tezepelumab (Tezspire®1), FYB286 to emicizumab (Hemlibra®2). Both are niche-busters, that is, drugs for niche indications with global annual sales in the low- to mid-single-digit billion US Dollar range. Together with Keytruda®3 (FYB206) and Dupixent®4 (FYB208), four reference drugs of the Formycon pipeline have now been named: two blockbusters and two niche-busters with annual sales of between USD 1.9 billion and USD 31.7 billion.5



Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO of Formycon AG, said: "With FYB210 and FYB286, we aim to make two therapies for serious diseases accessible to more people. Tezepelumab, the active ingredient of FYB210, helps people with severe asthma and is currently being studied in COPD, the third leading cause of death worldwide. Emicizumab, the active ingredient of FYB286, reduces the risk of potentially life-threatening bleeding events in people with hemophilia A. For bispecific antibodies like this one, no biosimilar has yet been approved in the United States or Europe. We can take on projects like these because Formycon is among the world’s leading biosimilar developers."

FYB210: biosimilar candidate to tezepelumab

Tezepelumab is the first approved antibody targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a signaling protein at the top of several inflammatory cascades. The drug is approved as an add-on therapy for severe asthma and, since 2025, also for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Its global sales rose by 50 percent to USD 1.9 billion in 2025.6 Further indications are being studied in Phase III clinical trials, among them chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the third leading cause of death worldwide according to the WHO.7 Analysts expect peak annual sales of more than USD 4 billion.8

FYB286: biosimilar candidate to emicizumab, a bispecific antibody

Emicizumab is used to prevent or reduce bleeding episodes in people with hemophilia A, the most common form of hemophilia. In 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved emicizumab as the first bispecific antibody outside oncology. A bispecific antibody binds two targets at once. This places particular demands on the development, manufacturing and analytical characterization of a biosimilar. More than a dozen bispecific antibodies are approved in the United States. To date, no biosimilar to any of these antibodies has been approved in either the United States or Europe.

Global sales of the drug rose by 11 percent at constant exchange rates to CHF 4.8 billion (equivalent to USD 5.7 billion) in 2025.9 In many regions, the medical need remains unmet: according to estimates of the World Federation of Hemophilia, more than 75 percent of people with hemophilia worldwide have not yet been diagnosed.10

Formycon is developing FYB286 in cooperation with Biocelys, which contributes its manufacturing infrastructure. Santo Biosimilar is financing the project upfront. Both companies belong to the Athos Group, the largest shareholder of Formycon. Formycon receives arm’s-length compensation for its development services and participates in the future revenues of Santo with a low double-digit percentage share (release of October 21, 2026).

Smart Portfolio and development status

The mix of blockbusters and niche-busters is the core of the Smart Portfolio, one of the four pillars of the growth strategy FYB4Growth. FYB206, the biosimilar candidate to pembrolizumab, is under review by the FDA: the agency accepted the application in October 2026, the first publicly announced acceptance of an application for a pembrolizumab biosimilar. A regulatory decision is expected in the third quarter of 2027. In Canada, the application has also been submitted. For FYB208, the biosimilar candidate to dupilumab, Formycon is preparing for clinical development. FYB210 and FYB286 are at an early stage of development.

1 Tezspire® is a registered trademark of Amgen.

2 Hemlibra® is a registered trademark of Chugai Pharmaceutical, a member of the Roche Group.

3 Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme, a subsidiary of Merck & Co.

4 Dupixent® is a registered trademark of Sanofi Biotechnology.

5 Sales in 2025 as reported by the manufacturers: Keytruda (including the subcutaneous formulation) USD 31.7 billion, Dupixent USD 17.8 billion, Hemlibra USD 5.7 billion (converted), Tezspire USD 1.9 billion.

6 https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/PDF/2025/Q4-FY/Full-year-Q4-2025-results-announcement.pdf

7 https://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-%28copd%29

8 GlobalData, August 2026: https://finance.yahoo.com/healthcare/articles/amgen-astrazeneca-tezspire-nets-another-113014852.html; Leerink Partners, March 2025: https://www.fiercepharma.com/pharma/amgen-astrazeneca-tezspire-sinusitis-data-spark-best-disease-talk-amid-sanofi-gsk

9 https://www.roche.com/investors/updates/inv-update-2026-01-29

10 https://wfh.org/identification-and-diagnosis/

About Formycon:

Formycon AG is a listed, independent developer of biosimilars based in Martinsried, one of the leading life sciences locations in Europe, near Munich, Germany. Its 200 employees from 27 countries cover the entire development chain, from laboratory analysis and process development through clinical testing to the documents for approval. Formycon also manages manufacturing at partner sites and, for some products, the supply of finished goods. Three Formycon biosimilars are approved in ophthalmology and immunology and are marketed worldwide through commercialization partners. Five further candidates are in development, among them biosimilars to two of the best-selling biologic medicines in the world. With its products, Formycon makes highly effective therapies affordable for more people.

Formycon AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: www.formycon.com

About FYB4Growth:

With FYB4Growth, Formycon is pursuing a growth strategy based on four strategic pillars aimed at sustainable value creation. First, geographic diversification: in addition to Europe and the US, Formycon is expanding into high-growth regions such as MENA, APAC and Latin America through strong regional partners. Second, Formycon relies on a smart portfolio strategy that combines blockbuster molecules with selected niche products and creates the foundation for sustainable value generation through efficient regulatory development pathways. Third, Formycon positions itself as a technological and regulatory development powerhouse, creating clear competitive differentiation through innovative product solutions and new regulatory approaches. Fourth, Formycon focuses on consistent cost efficiency through streamlined processes, optimized development structures and the increased use of digital technologies, in order to enhance the scalability of its business model and strengthen its competitiveness over the long term. Further information can be found at: www.fyb4growth.de

About Biosimilars:

Biosimilars are successor products to biologic medicines. They are not copies; each one is developed from the ground up and must demonstrate to the health authorities that it has no clinically meaningful differences from the reference product in terms of safety and efficacy. According to the IQVIA Institute, 118 biologic medicines with sales of USD 232 billion will lose their exclusivity in the US alone by 2034, and for only twelve of them is a biosimilar in development. In Europe, biosimilars have saved EUR 75 billion and made more than seven billion days of treatment possible.

Contact Dr. Jörg Allgäuer

Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications +49 89 864667-107

Elena Straßner

Investor Relations +49 89 864667-485

Thorsten Ladda

Corporate Communications +49 89 864667-150

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15 · 82152 Planegg-Martinsried · Germany

ir@formycon.com · www.formycon.com

Disclaimer:

The biosimilar candidates named in this release are investigational products and have not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimilarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed.

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which are based on the current expectations, estimates and assumptions of the management of Formycon AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of Formycon AG, development of the products and the estimates given here.

Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, tariffs and trade policy, product quality, patient safety, the conclusion and performance of commercialization partnerships, market acceptance, pricing and competition, manufacturing and supply, including by third-party manufacturers, financing, including compliance with the covenants of the bond of Formycon AG, and the patents and exclusivities protecting reference products, including related litigation. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not make any representation, give any warranty or provide any other guarantee that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated, except as required by law.

This release neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG in any jurisdiction, including the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made, or is intended, in connection with this release.