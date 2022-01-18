EQS-News: u-blox AG: u-blox introduces two new LTE Cat 1 module platforms

EQS-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox AG: u-blox introduces two new LTE Cat 1 module platforms



18.01.2022 / 09:00





Press Release

u-blox introduces two new LTE Cat 1 module platforms

The u-blox LARA-R6 and LENA-R8 modules offer global cellular coverage with seamless roaming in small form factors.

Thalwil, Switzerland - January 18, 2022 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced two additions to its cellular LTE Cat 1 portfolio. The u-blox LARA-R6 is the smallest LTE Cat 1 module with global coverage on the market. The u-blox LENA-R8 includes a global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver based on the u-blox M10 platform. Together, the modules comprise five certified global, multi-regional, and regional product variants, simplifying logistics for product developers and increasing design flexibility.

The modules offer device makers facing imminent 2G and 3G network sunsets a future-proof migration path to 4G technology for data streaming applications. Additionally they offer MQTT Anywhere and MQTT Flex connectivity via u-blox's Thingstream platform out of the box, thereby enabling low-power, low-cost connectivity with globally ubiquitous, seamless roaming.

LARA-R6 for maximum performance in difficult coverage conditions

The LARA-R6 professional grade module series features dual Rx (receiver) antennas for reliable signal reception in difficult coverage areas such as indoors as well as for use cases that require voice communication over VoLTE (voice over LTE). The security-focused module provides a root of trust, secure boot, and secure communication with regular security updates. Its unique feature set makes the LARA-R6 an ideal cellular modem for telematics, tracking, and health applications, as well as for alarm panels, smart meters, and point-of-sale devices.

The LARA-R6 series includes a globally certified variant with 18 LTE frequency bands and 2G/3G fallback for universal connectivity. It also includes a variant certified by North American mobile network operators (AT&T, Verizon, FirstNet, or T-Mobile), as well as a multi-regional variant for use in the EMEA, APAC, Japan, and LATAM markets, supporting all the required LTE bands and technologies.

LENA-R8 for cost-sensitive tracking and telematics use cases

The LENA-R8 standard grade module series targets customers in the tracking and telematics markets seeking to minimize costs associated to their bill of material and data charges. The compact module balances cost and performance with single Rx antenna and primarily targets customer deployments in the EMEA, APAC, and South America regions. LENA-R8 supports a broad range of frequency bands with 2G fallback, providing maximum roaming coverage for global tracking applications using a single stock keeping unit (SKU).

A variant of the LENA-R8 series comes with an ultra-low power u-blox M10 GNSS receiver for high performance asset tracking applications, reducing integration effort and time to market. Making no compromises in terms of GNSS performance, the module can concurrently receive of up to four GNSS constellations for maximum position availability.

All variants of the LARA-R6 and LENA-R8 family support CellLocate, u-blox's cellular network-based location service, for coarse positioning data even in the absence of GNSS signals.

"LARA-R6 and LENA-R8 are important additions to our LTE Cat 1 portfolio, meeting growing demand for small IoT solutions targeting global markets, with seamless roaming and low data costs. Both modules offer global roaming with a single SKU, which greatly simplifies logistics and supply chain management. The small size of both modules gives product developers greater design flexibility and the possibility to create smaller form factors," says Drazen Drinic, Product Management Cellular at u-blox.

Engineering samples will be available in February.



About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com) Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube



ublox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com