EQS-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG (aconnic) invites to an investor online conference

UET United Electronic Technology AG (aconnic) (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, invites shareholders and investors to a video conference on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

The investor event focuses on the current market and business development related to the installation and roll-out of telecommunications networks as well as on targets and plans for the new carbon capturing and bio-energy business area and the associated acquisition and investment in Ghana.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the investor conference. The dial-in data and further details will be published on the UET AG website on December 5, 2023.

UET AG will subsequently invite to its Annual General Meeting on February 29, 2024. The Management Board will report and ask for resolutions for the 2021 and 2022 financial years. The invitation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting will be sent on time.

About UET United Electronic Technology AG (aconnic):

UET United Electronic Technology AG is an international technology company with hardware, software and service systems to build and operate telecommunications networks for secure, energy-efficient and sustainable digitalization. Sustainability is a central part of the business model. The UET Group is the only company in the industry with an own value chain with research and development, manufacturing, service and sustainable agriculture for climate-neutral operations. The product portfolio includes network equipment, CO2 storage and the production of bioenergy sources. Systems and services are used by customers including Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, A1 Telekom Austria and América Móvil. The UET Group is the only international system supplier for critical communications infrastructure with European research, development and production and headquarters in Germany. The UET Group has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006. 250 employees in eight countries generated sales of around 60 million euros with annual growth of 20 percent.

