EQS-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022

UET United Electronic Technology AG

UET United Electronic Technology AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022



05.04.2023

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sales in fiscal year 2022 increased by 17 percent to EUR 49 million

EBITDA including one-time effects amounts to EUR 4.188 million

EBIT in the fiscal year amounts to EUR 0.937 million

Order backlog at record high of EUR 52.5 million

The United Electronic Technology (UET) AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, Germany, announces further preliminary financials for the fiscal year 2022. UET AG generated consolidated sales of EUR 48.978 million (previous year: EUR 41.723 million). This corresponds to a growth of 17 percent. The main growth contribution came from installation of optical gigabit systems and the expansion of 5G mobile networks.

Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 4.188 million for the fiscal year 2022 (previous year: EUR 5.622 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 0.937 million, compared to EUR 2.582 million in the previous year.

Both EBITDA and EBIT include expenses of around EUR 4 million for a project to increase the company supply chain resilience. These expenses for product developments and process adaptions were fully expensed. The results of this project had a significant contribution to the ability to manage challenges in the supply of semiconductors due to disruptions in the supply chain in the 2nd half of the year. Shipments for systems, especially in the fourth quarter, enabled a positive EBIT for the full financial year, after an EBIT of EUR -1,857 million for the first half year of 2022.

A strong intake of new orders led to a record order backlog of the UET Group as of Dec. 31, 2022 of EUR 52.5 million.

Without any unexpected market disruptions, the UET Group expects revenue growth of 15 percent and a further improvement in operating profit in 2023. In the first quarter of 2023, the order backlog with new orders increased to around EUR 57 million.

"We are experiencing high demand in the market. Our core focus - security, energy efficiency, and sustainability fits to the working focus and requirements among our customers in the international telecommunications industry. We are very well positioned with our innovative products and services," said Werner Neubauer, CEO of UET AG.

The publication of the detailed business results 2022 is scheduled for the end of June 2023.

About UET United Electronic Technology AG

UET United Electronic Technology AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider headquartered in Eschborn near Frankfurt am Main. The UET Group and its companies enable the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with the key elements of energy efficiency, sustainability and network security. Systems and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, A1 Telekom Austria and América Móvil. The UET Group is the only international system supplier for critical communications infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain and headquarter in Germany. The UET Group has been listed on the Deutsche Börse since 2006, with 250 employees in eight countries generating revenues of 49 million in 2022 with growth of 17 percent.

Contact:

UET United Electronic Technology AG

D-65760 Eschborn, Frankfurter Strasse 80-82

Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations

Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0

E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com