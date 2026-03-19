EQS-News: Ulrike Brouzi takes over as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter AG

EQS-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Ulrike Brouzi takes over as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter AG



19.03.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

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Salzgitter. At its ordinary meeting convened on March 19, 2026, the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter AG elected Ulrike Brouzi (60) as its new Chairwoman. Her term of office begins with immediate effect.

Ulrike Brouzi has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter AG since May 23, 2013. The graduate in Business Mathematics is responsible for finance and compliance on the Board of Managing Directors of DZ BANK AG in Frankfurt.

As Lower Saxony's Finance Minister Gerald Heere, member of SZAG's Supervisory Board and representative of the main shareholder, the State of Lower Saxony, explains: "I am very pleased with the appointment of Ulrike Brouzi. She is a proven financial expert who has supported the Salzgitter Group for many years with her Supervisory Board mandate. In this position, Ms. Brouzi has been strongly committed to shaping and designing the course for the company in recent years. She is very familiar with the relevant processes, structures and the strategic direction of the Group and is therefore an excellent choice as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board."

After Heinz-Gerhard Wente stepped down, Prof. Dr. Hans-Jürgen Urban took over as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board on an interim basis. "On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of Salzgitter AG, I would like to thank Hans-Jürgen Urban most sincerely for his great commitment during this transitional period," says Finance Minister Heere.

Contact:Markus HeidlerHead of Investor RelationsSalzgitter AGEisenhüttenstraße 9938239 SalzgitterPhone +49 5341 21-6105Fax +49 5341 21-2570E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de