EQS-News: Ultra-fast charging while shopping: MVV, Müller and ADS-TEC Energy expand charging infrastructure

Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Ultra-fast charging while shopping: MVV, Müller and ADS-TEC Energy expand charging infrastructure



10.07.2026 / 11:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ChargePosts at the Müller site in Neresheim Germany

MVV finances, builds and operates 39 battery-buffered ultra-fast charging stations at 27 Müller retail locations across Germany

Economically viable, GEIG-compliant charging infrastructure for high-traffic retail destinations

ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered technology enables ultra-fast charging even where grid capacity is limited

Neresheim/Nürtingen, Germany, 10 July 2026 – MVV, the Mannheim-based energy company, continues to expand practical, high-performance charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. Together with the Ulm-based retail group Müller and technology partner ADS-TEC Energy, headquartered in Nürtingen, MVV has commissioned two new battery-buffered ultra-fast charging stations at the Müller store in the Härtsfeldcenter retail park in Neresheim.

The site is part of a nationwide infrastructure rollout. MVV is financing, building and operating a total of 39 ultra-fast charging stations with 78 charging points across 27 Müller locations, primarily in the Stuttgart-Ulm region as well as other parts of Germany, including the Ruhr area, Munich and Freiburg.

Powered by ADS-TEC Energy, one of the world's leading providers of battery-based storage and fast-charging systems, the stations enable ultra-fast charging within minutes, even at locations with limited grid capacity, without the need for costly grid upgrades

MVV: Driving public charging infrastructure in the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region

For MVV, expanding public ultra-fast charging infrastructure is a key element in decarbonising the transport sector while intelligently connecting energy, mobility and urban infrastructure. Since 2017, the company has continuously expanded its public charging network throughout Mannheim and the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region.

Today, MVV operates 250 charging stations with 480 charging points across 170 locations, complemented by five public charging parks. In 2025 alone, approximately 225,000 charging sessions were completed, enabling around 29 million electric kilometres driven and saving approximately 4,600 tonnes of CO2.

"Every new location creates additional charging capacity for the growing number of electric vehicles while strengthening the foundation for sustainable mobility," says Vinzent Grimmel, Head of Smart Cities at MVV.

Building on years of successful experience in the Rhine-Neckar region, MVV is now scaling this model across Germany together with strong partners. As part of the project, MVV also provides complete customer service, from technical operation to customer support. The result is an economically viable ultra-fast charging infrastructure for busy retail locations that also meets the requirements of Germany's Building Electromobility Infrastructure Act (GEIG). Several charging points are already in operation, with additional sites coming online over the coming weeks and months.

"Electric mobility needs to be simple, fast and convenient. That's why, together with our partners, we are expanding charging infrastructure where people already spend their time: at retail destinations," adds Vinzent Grimmel. "If customers can charge their vehicle while shopping, they save time. That benefits the environment and makes sustainable mobility even more attractive." Depending on the location, MVV installs one or two charging stations, with up to three stations at particularly busy sites.

ADS-TEC Energy: Ultra-fast charging where grid capacity is limited

ADS-TEC Energy has been at the forefront of battery-buffered ultra-fast charging from the very beginning. Its technology has been deployed in the field since 2019 and today powers more than 3,700 charging points worldwide.

The ChargePost systems installed at Müller locations provide a powerful yet compact ultra-fast charging solution. They deliver charging capacities of 250 to 300 kW and enable two vehicles to charge simultaneously at up to 150 kW each. An integrated battery with up to 201 kWh of storage capacity supplies the required charging power. The systems also feature two high-resolution 75-inch digital displays for retail advertising and communication. Fully calibrated metering technology and integrated credit card payment ensure a convenient and compliant charging experience.

The integrated battery continuously charges from the newly installed low-voltage grid connection and delivers high charging power whenever required. This makes ultra-fast charging possible even at locations where conventional high-power chargers could not be operated.

"Our battery-buffered charging technology enables ultra-fast charging even where grid capacity is limited," says Michael Rudloff, COO of ADS-TEC Energy. "With our innovative technology, we are supporting MVV in building a high-performance ultra-fast charging infrastructure at Müller locations."

Müller integrates charging into the shopping experience

Müller provides its retail locations for the project. The company operates around 950 stores across nine European countries, the majority of them in Germany.

"With the charging stations operated by MVV, we are not only meeting the requirements of the German Building Electromobility Infrastructure Act (GEIG), but also offering our customers a convenient ultra-fast charging option that fits perfectly into their shopping routine," says Ronny Opel, Head of Insurance and Energy Management at Müller. "At the same time, the integrated digital displays open up new communication opportunities by allowing us to present targeted Müller advertising content directly at the charging stations."

About ADS-TEC Energy

With nearly 15 years of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the “Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy’s systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

Media Contact:

Katharina Decken

Marketing & Communications

Press.energy@ads-tec-energy.com