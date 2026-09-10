UMT United Mobility Technology Aktie

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WKN DE: A40ZVU / ISIN: DE000A40ZVU2

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10.09.2026 16:39:03

EQS-News: UMT AG invites shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting: Change of name to WAYDEAR AG completes reorientation towards agentic AI

EQS-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
UMT AG invites shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting: Change of name to WAYDEAR AG completes reorientation towards agentic AI

10.09.2026 / 16:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New name reflects the operational transformation into a provider of agent-based AI solutions – ISIN and WKN remain unchanged

Munich, 10 September 2026 – UMT United Mobility Technology AG (“UMT AG”, ISIN: DE000A40ZVU2) invites its shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting on 21 October 2026 in Munich. The sole item on the agenda is the change of the company’s name to “WAYDEAR AG”. The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association to the AGM. The notice convening the meeting will be published in the Federal Gazette on 14 September 2026; the documents for the AGM will be available from that date in the Investor Relations section at www.umt.ag.

The name reflects the business

The previous company name, “United Mobility Technology”, dates back to an earlier business model and no longer reflects the company’s current activities. UMT AG develops and markets agent-based AI solutions (Agentic AI) that automate document-intensive and regulation-driven business processes in small and medium-sized enterprises.

This reorientation has been fully implemented operationally. Two product lines are now on the market: the Catchflow Agent for EU import processes (CATCH/TRACES) and UMS Vision AI for transport and logistics companies. In June, the company secured NORDFROST, the German market leader in frozen food logistics, as a reference customer for CATCH automation, as well as EYE Logistics, another SME freight forwarding client, for UMS Vision AI. Further customers have been added since then.

The guidance published in August – break-even in 2026, revenue of between 1.2 and 1.5 million euros in the 2027 financial year with a revenue margin of 60 to 70 per cent – remains unchanged. The revenue margin refers to the gross profit margin: revenue less variable sales commissions and other directly attributable service costs, expressed as a proportion of revenue. The break-even point refers to EBITDA on a monthly basis at the end of 2026.

The rebranding is intended to reflect this transformation in the company’s brand. A name that reflects the business model makes it easier for customers, partners and investors to understand the company. WAYDEAR combines ‘Way’ – path, process, direction – with ‘dear’ in the sense of valuable: the company automates the processes that are business-critical for its customers.

“The reorganisation of UMT AG is complete. The products are on the market, we have secured our first reference customers, and the sales organisation is in place. The company name was the last element that still dated from a different era. With WAYDEAR, we will henceforth operate under a name that says exactly what we do,” says Erik Nagel, CEO of UMT AG.

No change for shareholders

The change of company name will take effect upon entry in the Commercial Register. The ISIN (DE000A40ZVU2) and WKN (A40ZVU) remain unchanged; the shares will be traded under the new name following registration. A new stock exchange ticker symbol will be applied for after registration and announced separately. Shareholders do not need to take any action.

About UMT AG

UMT United Mobility Technology AG, based in Munich, develops agent-based AI solutions (Agentic AI) that automate document-intensive and regulation-driven business processes in small and medium-sized enterprises. The UMS Vision AI platform reads documents, checks them against internal and external data sources, and transfers structured data to customers’ systems. Two product lines are available on the market: the Catchflow Agent for EU import processes (CATCH/TRACES) and UMS Vision AI for transport and logistics. The company’s shares (ISIN DE000A40ZVU2, WKN A40ZVU, ticker UMD) are listed on the Open Market (Basic Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The change of name to WAYDEAR AG will be the subject of the extraordinary general meeting on 21 October 2026.

Contact

UMT United Mobility Technology AG

Investor Relations

Brienner Straße 7, 80333 Munich

Tel.: +49 89 20 500 680

Email: investor.relations@umt.ag

www.umt.ag

Disclaimer

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on the current assessments and expectations of the Executive Board of UMT United Mobility Technology AG. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company’s actual performance may therefore differ materially from the expectations set out herein. There is no obligation to update forward-looking statements.


10.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 20 500 680
E-mail: investor.relations@umt.ag
Internet: https://umt.ag/
ISIN: DE000A40ZVU2
WKN: A40ZVU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200T9V9NYXB9XAK84
EQS News ID: 2397560

 
End of News EQS News Service

2397560  10.09.2026 CET/CEST

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