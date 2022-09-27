EQS-News: UMT simplifies mobile working at global player with MEXS

EQS-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

UMT simplifies mobile working at global player with MEXS



27.09.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 27 September 2022



Corporate News



UMT simplifies mobile working at global player with MEXS



The range of functions and reliability of corporate IT have increased considerably since their origins in the 1970s. Today, all processes in the business operations and daily work of a company are mapped and controlled by so-called Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems such as SAP. This automatically increases the complexity of operation and often users are only able to control processes in the company via the underlying IT systems after intensive training.

Against the background of increasing mobile working, users have learned to appreciate communication via messenger app and chat messages. It therefore makes sense to also offer this communication channel for human-machine interaction between users and ERP.

With its messaging platform, which is currently used by medium-sized companies and in the manufacturing industry, MEXS GmbH possesses a key technology for simplifying human-machine communication.

In cooperation with UMT AG, MEXS now presents "Chatflow", an operating concept based on the MEXS messaging platform that makes mobile working with ERP as easy, intuitive and fast as ordering a pizza via WhatsApp: The intelligent dialog systems known as chatflows allow users to make all entries in plain text. Depending on the respective use case, the appropriate dialog with the underlying ERP system runs automatically in the background in Messenger. The benefit lies in particular in the speed of the data provided, which the employee needs to perform his or her tasks.

And this is now also possible on the smartphone, where the screen quickly reaches its limits with complex input masks and nested menu structures. In addition, the option of voice input will make communication even easier in the future. The user is also protected from operating errors, as "Chatflow" only allows meaningful and complete entries. The sophisticated authorization concept within the MEXS Messenger protects the data and documents stored in the ERP from unauthorized access or accidental modification. Even the proven four-eyes principle can be easily mapped by "Chatflow". In addition, even the search in the stored documents is offered. In addition, the Messenger accesses SAP directly in the background and simplifies the SAP system enormously. Communication runs via the versatile adapters of the MEXS platform.

With this technology, UMT enters the extensive market of medium-sized businesses and specifically addresses the SAP community in the B2B area. Numerous projects are already underway. In a reference project with an international group of companies from the electronics industry, "Chatflow" is being implemented in conjunction with an SAP connection. The operational introduction of "Chatflow" with several thousand users is already well advanced at a leading company in the housing construction sector. With a global player in the automotive segment, models are being designed to further develop and introduce "Chatflow".

Board member Dr. Juergen Schulz, CTO of UMT AG, sees MEXS in a very good position: "I am very pleased about these lighthouse projects in the SAP environment, which - in addition to the existing customer base of MEXS - already promise short-term revenues. We are therefore confident of achieving our sales and earnings targets." And Dr. Schulz continues: "With MEXS, we are clearly expanding our market horizon to include the addressed medium-sized target groups. This supports our buy-and-build strategy in the technology sector and opens up access to new targets."

As a FinTech company that licenses one of the largest mobile payment platforms in Europe, UMT has already led a key technology in digitization to market maturity in the past. Now UMT will develop and market another key technology with the Messenger platform. "SAP will be extremely easy to use with it," says Thomas Teufel, co-founder of MEXS. He worked at SAP for many years and was involved with agent technology and process design in the SAP environment in the early stages of his tenure there. So far, seven books in the SAP environment have been published by Thomas Teufel, including the standard work "SAP R/3 Process Oriented Implementation".

You can find out more about the MEXS Group and MEXS Messenger here or on the MEXS website at www.mexs.io.

About UMT AG:

As a TechnologyHouse, UMT United Mobility Technology AG stands for the development and implementation of customized solutions for the digitalization of business processes. As a FinTech company, UMT licenses one of the largest mobile payment platforms in Europe and acts as a central interface between all relevant parties such as large retail chains, banks, bonus program providers and end consumers. UMT's technology is in live operation at around 16,000 stores and 71,000 checkouts. In Germany alone, over 14 million users have been able to use UMT's mobile payment technology for more than 6 years.

The IT and consulting expertise built up over a decade in the field of e-commerce and payment is the basis for value-creating investments in companies with a low level of digitalization. The focus of activities is on medium-sized companies with future-oriented and stable business models. The aim is to unlock new growth potential through active further development, particularly in the area of digitization, and a forward-looking buy-and-build strategy for the specific consolidation of a fragmented market, and thus to realize significant revenue and earnings growth with sustainable profitability and steady cash flow.

The UMT United Mobility Technology AG share (GSIN A2YN70, ISIN DE000A2YN702) is traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is listed on the Basic Board of Deutsche Boerse AG.

Contact:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG

Investor Relations

Irmi Aigner

Brienner Strasse 7

D-80333 Munich

Tel: +49 89 20500-680

Fax: +49 89 20500-555

E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag

www.umt.ag