EQS-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT AG announces changes in the Board of Management and reports guidance for the 2022 financial year

EQS-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel

UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT AG announces changes in the Board of Management and reports guidance for the 2022 financial year



10.10.2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, October 10, 2022

Corporate News for inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of October 10, 2022



Dr. Juergen Schulz becomes the new Spokesman of the Board of Management of UMT AG. Thomas Teufel is appointed to the Board of Management and is responsible in particular for Marketing and Digitization. Dr. Albert Wahl is leaving the Board of Management at his own request after 13 years. UMT AG announces guidance for the 2022 financial year.

Dr. Juergen Schulz becomes Spokesman of the Board of Management of UMT AG as of October 10, 2022 and takes over responsibility for Operations and Technology.

Thomas Teufel, Co-Founder of MEXS, will be appointed to the UMT AG Board of Management as of October 10, 2022, with responsibility for Marketing, Sales and Digitalization.

Dr. Albert Wahl will be available as an advisor and prospectively for the Supervisory Board

With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) today resolved to appoint Dr. Juergen Schulz as the new Spokesman of the Board of Management with immediate effect. Dr. Juergen Schulz will succeed Dr. Albert Wahl, who is leaving the Board of Management of UMT AG at his own request today after around 13 years as a member of the Board of Management.

Dr. Wahl was the founder and, since 2010, Chairman of the Board of Management of UMT AG. Dr. Wahl is relinquishing his office and the associated operational tasks in order to devote more time to asset management and strategic as well as political and diplomatic tasks in the shaping of international economic relations in the future. Dr. Wahl will remain closely associated with the company and will be available in the future as an advisor and, in the long term, as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Schulz joined UMT AG in 2016. He initially assumed operational responsibility for the Payback PAY program and joined the management of the subsidiary UMS United Mobile Services GmbH as Managing Director. In February 2021, Dr. Schulz was appointed as a member of the Board of Management of UMT AG.

Together with the change at the top of the Board of Management, the Supervisory Board decided to appoint MEXS Co-Founder Thomas Teufel as a new member of the Board of Management of UMT AG. Mr. Teufel started his career at SAP and after 7 years founded an SAP system house, Teufel-Software, which he successfully sold, and which today operates under the name Advanced Applications. Among other things, Mr. Teufel is the author of various books on the SAP process world. In the future, Mr. Teufel will strengthen the management team of UMT AG as a board member responsible for Marketing, Sales and Digitalization.

"We are pleased that Dr. Wahl will continue to support us with his expertise in an advisory capacity. The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere thanks for the many years of successful cooperation," says Walter Raizner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of UMT AG.

"It fills me with pride to have contributed to the success story of UMT AG for 13 years as a member of the Board of Management. I would like to thank all employees, the Board of Management, and the Supervisory Board of UMT for the time we spent together. I have just informed the Supervisory Board of my intention to resign from the Board of Management of UMT AG as of today. Naturally, I will remain closely associated with the UMT Group both as a shareholder and as an advisor, and I will also be available as a possible member of the Supervisory Board in due course. With my former colleague on the Board of Management, Dr. Juergen Schulz, as the new Spokesman, and Thomas Teufel as a new member of the Board of Management, a Board of Management that is very familiar with the IT and digitization business will continue to lead UMT AG successfully into the future," says Dr. Albert Wahl.

"I am delighted to be able to lead the UMT Group as Spokesman of the Board of Management. I am convinced that UMT is pursuing the right path with its realignment to become a value-oriented and digital 'technology house' with a focus on our newly launched buy-and-build strategy, and I will do everything in my power to continue driving forward the dynamic development of the company in these challenging times together with all employees. As the founder of UMT AG, Dr. Albert Wahl has played a key role in shaping the company over the past 13 years. As a pioneer in mobile payment and digitization, he played a key role in shaping the topic of mobile payment and is now handing over to us, the new Board of Management, a broadly positioned "technology house" that is solidly financed and thus ideally positioned for the future and well equipped for the integration of MEXS and the implementation of the buy-and-build strategy. The past fiscal year 2021 was the best fiscal year in UMT's history, and the trend for 2022 is also encouraging. In terms of guidance, fiscal year 2022 will once again "outperform" fiscal year 2021 in terms of revenue and earnings, and the company will continue to grow in the double-digit percentage range in terms of performance figures," says Dr. Juergen Schulz.

"I see my entry at UMT as a great opportunity to strategically lead UMT AG into the mobile communications world and to successfully implement the scaling of the MEXS messaging platform. We have ambitious goals, which we will successfully establish in the international market in the symbiosis between messaging and payment in a new product approach. With this technology, we are targeting the SAP community in the B2B sector. In major reference projects with global players from the automotive and electronics industries, we will implement so-called "chatflows" in conjunction with an SAP connection. I would also like to take this opportunity to say that although Dr. Wahl's departure from the operational Board of Management seems regrettable at first glance, Dr. Wahl's new task will provide us and UMT with a tremendous opportunity to establish ourselves as a company more quickly and easily and successfully far beyond national borders in the future. The stage is clearly set for further growth, and I am looking forward to this new task and an intensive dialog with our shareholders," says Thomas Teufel.





About UMT AG:

As a TechnologyHouse, UMT United Mobility Technology AG stands for the development and implementation of customized solutions for the digitalization of business processes. As a FinTech company, UMT licenses one of the largest mobile payment platforms in Europe and acts as a central interface between all relevant parties such as large retail chains, banks, bonus program providers and end consumers. UMT's technology is in live operation at around 16,000 stores and 71,000 checkouts. In Germany alone, over 14 million users have been able to use UMT's mobile payment technology for more than 6 years.

The IT and consulting expertise built up over a decade in the field of e-commerce and payment is the basis for value-creating investments in companies with a low level of digitalization. The focus of activities is on medium-sized companies with future-oriented and stable business models. The aim is to unlock new growth potential through active further development, particularly in the area of digitization, and a forward-looking buy-and-build strategy for the specific consolidation of a fragmented market, and thus to realize significant revenue and earnings growth with sustainable profitability and steady cash flow.

The UMT United Mobility Technology AG share (GSIN A2YN70, ISIN DE000A2YN702) is traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is listed on the Basic Board of Deutsche Boerse AG.

Contact:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG

Investor Relations

Irmi Aigner

Brienner Strasse 7

D-80333 Munich

Tel: +49 89 20500-680

Fax: +49 89 20500-555

E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag

www.umt.ag